£500,000 Memorial Misses the Mark: Where's the Tribute to Britain's Role in Ending the Slave Trade?
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has recently announced a new memorial to commemorate the victims of the transatlantic slave trade.
  
Laura Dodsworth
18
The Misogyny-Islamophobia Paradox: Britain's Dangerous Dance with Definitions
Laura Dodsworth
8
Have I caught Sloth Fever?
Be afraid.
  
Laura Dodsworth
40
Twitsteria, Horrible Herds and Governments in Glasshouses.
Laura Dodsworth
10
The Paris Olympics - Spectacular or Satanic?
Laura Dodsworth
23

July 2024

Schooled in propaganda
Why has the UK government reinstated funding to UNRWA?
  
Laura Dodsworth
5
Down market
Mourning the death of another quintessential English market town
  
Laura Dodsworth
20
The BBC re-writes British history and erases white people again.
Laura Dodsworth
45
The Conservative and Labour parties no longer deserve their names
Laura Dodsworth
7

June 2024

I'm voting Reform.
Laura Dodsworth
69
An interview with William Clouston, leader of the SDP.
Laura Dodsworth
9
When a woman is tired of London
Laura Dodsworth
11
