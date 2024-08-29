Subscribe
£500,000 Memorial Misses the Mark: Where's the Tribute to Britain's Role in Ending the Slave Trade?
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has recently announced a new memorial to commemorate the victims of the transatlantic slave trade.
Aug 29
Laura Dodsworth
The Misogyny-Islamophobia Paradox: Britain's Dangerous Dance with Definitions
HAVE YOU SUBSCRIBED YET?
Aug 24
Laura Dodsworth
Have I caught Sloth Fever?
Be afraid.
Aug 17
Laura Dodsworth
Twitsteria, Horrible Herds and Governments in Glasshouses.
Thank you for your support!
Aug 9
Laura Dodsworth
The Paris Olympics - Spectacular or Satanic?
Thank you for your support!
Aug 3
Laura Dodsworth
July 2024
Schooled in propaganda
Why has the UK government reinstated funding to UNRWA?
Jul 28
Laura Dodsworth
Down market
Mourning the death of another quintessential English market town
Jul 19
Laura Dodsworth
The BBC re-writes British history and erases white people again.
The BBC re-writes British history and erases white people again.
Jul 13
Laura Dodsworth
The Conservative and Labour parties no longer deserve their names
The Conservative and Labour parties no longer deserve their names
Jul 4
Laura Dodsworth
June 2024
I'm voting Reform.
I'm voting Reform.
Jun 28
Laura Dodsworth
An interview with William Clouston, leader of the SDP.
An interview with William Clouston, leader of the SDP.
Jun 22
Laura Dodsworth
When a woman is tired of London
When a woman is tired of London
Jun 15
Laura Dodsworth
