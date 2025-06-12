The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gill's avatar
Gill
1d

I'm pleased (if that's the word) to see somebody else see the comparison with Suttee, I thought it was just me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
1d

in the US now, "standard" verbiage on on patient medical forms includes.... DNR, permission ta "hasten my death," an' even limitations on "palliative' care (!).... my mom had signed ta all this UNKNOWIN'LY in the hoss-spit-all after she'd collapsed after covid jab no. 5 (booster 3).... It took me time & $$$ & a good lawyer ta undo the harm done... lotta elders have no CLUE what they're signin'.... sadly the US & the UK are "all in".....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Laura Dodsworth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture