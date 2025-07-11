The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Dalby's avatar
Tony Dalby
2dEdited

I think G K Chesterton's attributed as saying '"When men stop believing in God, they don't believe in nothing, they believe in anything."?

I see this as similar. There are those 'out there' who've worked hard over decades to see our English identity dismantled, so it can be replaced by - well, anything the Individual decides. ANYTHING goes: - 'I identify as...' - a Cat, a Trans, a Lurid Cacti,...' or whatever. But the last thing we're wanted to be is United - because then we're far-less able to be manipulated as a nation.

But, for myself, I believe we were far better united, in the past.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jimmy H's avatar
Jimmy H
2d

Thank you so much Laura. A very fine piece -- an antidote to the bizarre self-loathing being expressed by certain members of our elite class. (A typo in your last line though?)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Laura Dodsworth
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Laura Dodsworth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture