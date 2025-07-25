The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
4d

Press agencies like AP and Reuters generate thousands of such pictures shot by stringers and journalists for money - £500 plus if used. Picture editors take their pick for the most impact. Nothing is about truth, just making money

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TD Craig's avatar
TD Craig
4d

A salutary message. I do believe there has never been more propaganda doing the rounds than there is at present. We need to sharpen our senses to recognise it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Laura Dodsworth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture