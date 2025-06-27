Zarah Sultana. Image found on Twitter.

“We are all Palestine Action,” tweeted MP Zarah Sultana.

No, we’re bloody not.

I’d tell her directly, but she turned off her replies. She had to, of course, because she knows she is not speaking for the people of this country. We are not all Palestine Action — nor should anyone with a shred of decency want to be.

This is not a one-off moment of misplaced solidarity. Sultana also tweeted:

“You can repair a plane. You can replace a broken window. But you can’t bring back the dead.

We must defend the right to protest.

Solidarity with Palestine Action ”

The right to protest? Is that what she thinks is at stake here? This woman’s priorities are entirely upside down. The criminal damage committed by Palestine Action includes breaking into RAF Brize Norton, daubing blood-like paint across buildings, and smashing windows of both military and civilian infrastructure. This is not principled protest, it is calculated political violence.

Palestine Action is being proscribed under Section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Why? Because it is a group that uses serious criminal damage, sabotage and intimidation to further its aims. Their campaign is not just unlawful, it is designed to terrorise those they deem enemies. This includes private companies, the media, and our own defence forces.

Their actions go well beyond the bounds of legitimate protest. And yet here we are, with a sitting MP cheering them on from the benches of Westminster.

The defence of the realm is the UK government’s first duty. Did Sultana miss the memo?

Perhaps the better question is: why has it taken so long to proscribe these lawless fanatics?

We know some of their backers. James “Fergie” Chambers one of the main funders — an over-privileged rich kid cosplaying as a communist — has said, “I chant death to America every day,” declared Israel has no right to exist, and believes that “we need to start making people who support Israel actually afraid to go out in public.” Charming. The delinquent revolutionary is using daddy’s money to bankroll an extremist movement that openly targets our democratic society.

Then there’s co-founder Richard Barnard, who in the immediate aftermath of the 7 October Hamas terror attacks, said: “When we hear the resistance, the Al-Aqsa flood, we must turn that flood into a tsunami of the whole world.” That “flood” involved the rape, torture and murder of civilians, the butchering of children, and the kidnapping of innocents including babies and literal Holocaust survivors.

Is Barnard mad or simply evil? Either way, he's a dangerous man and he’s helped to spawn a dangerous group, that will finally, thankfully, be proscribed.

And yet, this is the group Zarah Sultana aligned herself with.

What kind of madhouse has Parliament become when an elected MP supports a violent, anti-democratic, anti-Israel group with open contempt for the nation she represents?

It speaks to the sectarianism creeping into British politics. MPs now feel free to align with terror groups as long as the target is Israel. They posture as defenders of human rights while turning a blind eye to brutalities committed by those they consider politically or culturally aligned. They have certainly felt free to excuse and ignore industrial-scale rape and abuse of vulnerable white girls by predominantly Pakistani ‘grooming gangs’.

I haven’t been so shocked by an MP’s alignment with terrorism since Labour MP John McDonnell — later to become Shadow Chancellor! — praised the IRA’s “armed struggle”, declaring that “It was the bombs and bullets and sacrifice made by the likes of Bobby Sands that brought Britain to the negotiating table. The peace we have now is due to the action of the IRA.”

Then the backlash was fierce. What sanctions will Sultana face?

In a better Britain, such statements would be a resignation matter. Today they are worn like a badge of radical chic pinned on a keffiyeh.

Beyond the graffiti-stained streets of Britain’s capital, protesters in London now howl their outrage at the US and Israel for pre-emptively striking at Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Iran has spent decades developing nuclear weapons and it funds terrorist groups in its ‘Axis of Resistance’, such as Hamas, the Houthis and Hezbollah. Why? The Supreme Leaders have stated multiple times that they intend to annihilate Israel and have expressed their hatred of Jews. It doesn’t stop there — a fairly frequent Iranian chant is “Death to Israel! Death to America!” What do the fools on the streets of London think that Iran wants to do with nuclear weapons? Why don’t they just admit it, and chant along? (Or go and live there?)

On X, social media sages insist Iran can’t be that bad — look, here’s a video of women with uncovered hair! The regime must be reforming! In Iran women are beaten, imprisoned or killed for daring to remove their hijabs.

You couldn’t find better examples of useful idiots if you tried.

Modern Britain is a madhouse, where a violent extremist group can find open support in Parliament, where journalists and social media personalities act as apologists for the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism, and where we seem more comfortable condemning those who defend against terror than those who wield it.

And yet most of us are not all Palestine Action. That we have to spell this out at all is a measure of how far we’ve fallen.

