The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
simon tilley's avatar
simon tilley
6d

Dear Laura

Some time since we communicated. Every day seems to be one step further into the madhouse that is the Uk, but ironically one which is becoming far more authoritarian for the law abider. Frankly I am sick of it. I am sick of the uncontrolled immigration, the clearly two tier justce system which sees the likes of Lucy Connolly languish in jail, whilst seriously dangerous people are released early. I am especially sick of the grooming gangs and the perverted justice system surrounding ethnicity and most of all I am entirely sick of the erosion of our great culture, which despite the sheers bollocks of the Left, has historically contributed much.

What we collectively are going to do to arrest this rapid decline is another question. Until we get genuine political representation this question will remain unanswered.

Best wishes Simon Tilley

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
6d

People at the intersection of radical left politics and Islamism, like Sultana, do not want to defend the realm, they want a revolution.

As for making "people who support Israel" afraid to go out in public -- as a visible Jew, I am scared to go out in public, thanks to a huge spike in antisemitism and two-tier policing that allows people to voice support for antisemitic terrorist groups like Hamas, but not to state that Hamas are, in fact, terrorists (despite being proscribed as such by the government). Well done, Mr Chambers, you antisemitic jerk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Laura Dodsworth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture