The Free Mind

The Free Mind

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Mar 4, 2022

Laura, superb writing. Thank you.

I don’t know if you know the following?

Two particularly damaging tools allowed the psychic mass to deepen.

1. PCR mass testing is clearly untrustworthy & at least Vallance knew this. We have a common training in this area as in so many others in a range of biological disciplines.

2. Asymptomatic transmission (AT) is epidemiologically irrelevant. It’s so uncommon as to be disregarded. We’ve known this forever. Yet they lied to us. Without AT, there’s no need for mass testing, or masks, or border restrictions, or school closures, or lockdowns.

By the way, lockdowns don’t work. Not because of the recent Johns Hopkins study. We’ve had a hundred prior studies, from summer 2020, all saying the same thing. And they don’t work because AT is irrelevant, so little transmission occurs in the community. Instead it’s mostly in hospitals, care homes etc.

Bottom lines: the politicians & SAGE advisors locked down the world, on & off, for over 18months, and the lied about it being essential.

They knew it too.

Nothing at all was needed. Just stay home if you’re sick.

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Psimon
Mar 5, 2022

Excellent essay, thank you! And your book "State of Fear" is great too.

I'm waiting to see if my family and friends who have been lockdown/mask/vaccine zealots will acknowledge their mistakes, faulty reasoning and thoughtless bandwagon jumping as the evidence builds that all these silly measures achieved nothing but harm. But they so far refuse to contemplate what has happened. The most obvious fact, that the vaccines didn't work is ignored (many of them got covid despite being "fully vaccinated), and it didn't particularly enable them to travel. What I hope, is that criminal charges are brought against Pfizer, the FDA and CDC. I think only in America can this battle for truth be won, and I hope eventually to get just a few apologies from people who scoffed at my opposition to the measures, almost right from the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020.

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