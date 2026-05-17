The Free Mind

The Free Mind

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Gill's avatar
Gill
2d

Eurovision now is like the last days of Caligula. The BBC'S obsession with drag queens put me off before I'd started but I did go online and vote for Israel as a matter of principle. I'm afraid Laura I feel you are too kind to people who support the Palestinian cause, particularly after the report published this week their moral compass is MIA.

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MissAnthrope's avatar
MissAnthrope
2d

I watched about 15 minutes. Andromeda was the last straw. It gave me the creeps. The whole thing seemed like a tribute to evil.

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