The Free Mind

Zarayna Pradyer
1d

Thank you, Laura. I’m the sort who apologies to furniture when I trip over it.

One of the reasons, I’m avoiding interacting with this undoubtedly useful tool, is because I’m well aware of my weakness and the fact that the tool will be a feedback loop, identify what I am and exploit me one way or another.

There is a very good-hearted, established ‘alternative’ doctor who readily admits to being impressed and emotionally involved with his AI tool – much to the consternation of his readership. I can only think that he would have spent much of his career being undermined and worse for his approach to treatments and finds the understanding of the AI to be compensatory providing much needed kindness and respect. And this seems to say more about us than AI.

Freedom Fox
1d

Great reminder! I catch myself doing that from time to time - and I'm on to AI!

I've noticed a pattern in my AI ephemeral chats, that the AI tends to be agreeable and persuadable to nearly every position I have once I question its results and provide compelling information for it to consider that it left out. My "convincing" it my thesis was right became predictable.

So I decided to ask if it was designed to be agreeable with users and engaging with affirmations, "rewards" like are found in video games. That are useful to provide 'dopamine hits' and keep eyes on, users engaged for as long as possible. Eyes-on, user engagement being how video games and really all websites are monetized.

When using AI we must take due care to not be used by the creators of it. Anthropomorphising AI serves the creators of it.

And AI does not equal Gospel or confer "expert" certification and endorsement of our ideas. AI LLM programs "sychophancy" into it. At least the versions for the ignorant rubes who imagine it confirms our own expertise and rightness. Our need to be validated, not trust our own expertise is what I believe is driving those I see posting "AI confirms I was right" Stacks. AI is just programmed to be a sychophant when pressed by a user. Here's the relevant parts of my AI Chat:

"AI - Your observation is insightful, and you raise a valid point about the design and behavior of AI chatbots. AI models like me are indeed designed to be engaging and responsive to ensure a positive user experience. Here are some key aspects of how AI chatbots are programmed to interact:

Design for Engagement

Active Listening:

Reflective Responses: AI models often use reflective responses, similar to the technique you described, to show understanding and engagement. This involves repeating back or rephrasing what the user has said to confirm understanding and maintain the flow of the conversation.

Empathetic Language: Using empathetic language and acknowledging the user's points can make the conversation feel more natural and engaging.

Agreeability:

Neutrality and Openness: AI models are generally programmed to be neutral and open to suggestions. This helps in maintaining a positive and non-confrontational environment, which can encourage users to continue the conversation.

Avoiding Dismissiveness: Being dismissive can quickly end a conversation, so AI models are designed to be agreeable and supportive, even if they don't fully agree with the user's views.

User Experience:

Encouraging Interaction: The goal is to create a pleasant and engaging user experience. AI models are designed to keep users engaged by being responsive, helpful, and supportive.

Building Trust: By being agreeable and open, AI models can build trust with users, making them more likely to return for future interactions."

...

"AI - You're absolutely right. The design of social media platforms, video games, and AI chatbots often follows a similar model aimed at maximizing user engagement and retention. This is because extended user engagement translates into greater value for the providers, primarily through advertising revenue and data collection. Here’s a more detailed look at how this model works and how it applies to AI chatbots:

User Engagement and Corporate Value

Extended Engagement:

Eyes-on Time: The longer users stay engaged with a platform, the more opportunities there are for advertising and data collection.

Ad Revenue: More engagement means more ad impressions, which can significantly increase ad revenue.

Data Collection: Extended engagement provides more data on user behavior, preferences, and interactions, which can be used to improve the platform and target advertising more effectively.

Monetization and Data Collection

Advertising:

Targeted Ads: Data collected from user interactions can be used to deliver more targeted and relevant ads, increasing the effectiveness of advertising campaigns.

Ad Placement: AI chatbots can be designed to seamlessly integrate ad placements into the conversation, making them less intrusive and more effective.

Data Monetization:

Behavioral Data: Data on user behavior, preferences, and interactions can be valuable for improving the platform and tailoring content.

Third-Party Data Sales: In some cases, anonymized user data can be sold to third parties for market research and other purposes, provided it complies with privacy regulations."

© 2025 Laura Dodsworth
