Bette Davis, the ultimate psycho-biddy in ‘Whatever Happened to Baby Jane’.

I get it. You're curious. You’re wondering how they're doing, who they're seeing, and what their life looks like without you in it. It's tempting to keep tabs on your ex, or their new partner, via social media. After all, it’s not like you're actually stalking them, right? (Right???) You’re just casually checking in... for closure, of course.

But let’s be honest. This obsession, whether passive or active, is a slippery slope. It's more about you and less about them. And it’s time to acknowledge the psychological consequences before you get too comfortable in your role as their unofficial online shadow.

Here’s why you should stop the madness and find something better to do.

1. It’s a Weird Flex

You might think you’re being a casual observer, but what you're really doing is flexing in the creepiest possible way. Following your ex or their new partner isn’t just about keeping up with their life; it's about trying to control your own emotional narrative. You’re not getting closure; you’re just keeping your attachment to the past alive.

Constantly tracking your ex's activities online can prevent emotional healing. In other words, every time you scroll, you’re prolonging your pain. It might be flattering (sarcasm) to think they care enough to stalk your online life too, but truthfully, it's a sign of emotional immaturity and unresolved feelings.

2. The Whack-a-Mole of Online Obsession

When I say I’ve got a file on an ex who wouldn’t quit, I’m not kidding. Blocked him. He found new ways to contact me. Deleted him. He came back with a fresh account. I played Whack-a-Mole with the wacky creep for ages. If he’d contacted me one more time I’d have sent my disturbing dossier to the police in the gigantic cheese basket the weirdo sent me ‘anonymously’.

Here’s a newsflash: blocking someone signals you really, really want the relationship over, it is not the beginning of a new digital game. Boundaries matter.

Obsessive online behaviour can be tied to unresolved emotional attachment and engaging in this kind of back-and-forth is definitely not helping either party move on. It’s just feeding into the unhealthy cycle of dependency. Plus, it totally lacks dignity.

3. It’s Not You, It’s Your Need to Know

If you’re compulsively checking your ex’s new partner’s profile, it’s less about your ex and more about your need to control the narrative. It’s about managing your own insecurities and fears that you weren’t enough, or that are actually ‘superior’ (okaaaaay), that they're happier, or that you somehow missed out. Whatever it is, it’s all about you.

This type of behavior is rooted in deep emotional insecurity and anxiety. When you obsessively track your ex’s new life and their partner, you're not going to get the answers you crave, because you're feeding into your own sense of inadequacy. What you really crave is confidence in yourself, self-sufficiency and resilience. You aren’t going achieve those while you are in full psycho-biddy mode. If you really want to move on, you’ve got to stop checking in on their life and focus on your own.

The character Martha is a disturbing stalker in real life and online in ‘Baby Reindeer’.

4. Get a Life, Not a Profile

Following your ex is not going to rekindle the romance. It's not going to bring you closer. It’s not going to do anything except fuel your fixation on the past. Yes, their account may be public, so you feel somehow entitled to endlessly check in, but wouldn’t it be tragic if they had to set it to private to exclude you? Instead of scrolling their social media, try scrolling through a self-help book.

The 'I’m just curious' excuse only works for so long. At some point, you’ve got to face the fact that you’re not just curious — you’re still invested. And that's a problem.

True healing from a breakup might require cutting emotional and digital ties. The idea of 'watching from afar' is essentially maintaining a connection in a way that stunts emotional growth. In essence, moving on only starts when you stop looking back. If you can’t do it alone, seek help from friends or a therapist, or try setting some social media limits for yourself.

5. There’s No Trophy for Best Ex

If you are still spying on their social media accounts, you can pat yourself on the back for being emotionally available to them (even though they didn’t ask). This is a total waste of your emotional energy and you are not going to win a trophy for being the 'best ex' by following them or their new partner online. You’re just prolonging your own misery.

Remember, their life without you is none of your business. If you didn’t hear it from their own lips, if you are not their friend or part of their current world, your best bet is to unfollow and move forward with yours.

Following your ex or their new partner online is more than just an unhealthy obsession; it’s a sign that you’re not done with them yet. It’s time to stop the digital spying and focus on something far more important — your own life. Hit 'unfollow' and take a step forward. You’ll thank me later.

