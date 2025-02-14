I’ve wondered how it is that I have become a magnet for oiks and thugs. Or maybe it’s not me; maybe it’s them, and there are simply a lot more of them than there used to be.

Let me paint a picture — perhaps you have seen this before, perhaps you see it frequently. People watching videos loudly on their phones up and down the train carriage. Immigrants conducting loud video calls with relatives back home, the speaker on full volume. People sitting down with backpacks pressed against you. The stench of weed. Loud eating. Drinking. Men never offering seats anymore. (No, I won’t apologise for being old-fashioned, I think it’s a nice thing to do.)

But it’s got worse.

Last week, on a busy train platform, a man crossing paths with me barged into me. I’m not sure if his shoulder felt the blow like mine did (I have useless upper body strength), but he did seem cross. Cue a barrel of shouted expletives and insults. I didn’t turn around, I might have strained my poor shoulder, but also, one doesn’t wish one’s attention to encourage the miserable lout further.

Once he had made it under the tunnel to the adjacent platform and exit, he proceeded to continue shouting. He took his index and middle finger to his eyes and then slowly pointed them at me, arm stiffly outstretched: ‘I’ll remember you, you fucking bitch.’

I don’t think his mother would be proud.

Now I’m wondering whether I need to avoid that train station at that time in perpetuity, in case he carries through on the implied threat.

And this week, another man, not insufficiently attentive (in other words, drunk, with AirPods plugged in) went for the same shoulder. He wheeled around (it won’t surprise you to learn he had not been looking where he was going and had to turn his unhappy head toward me) and shouted at me, red-faced: ‘Watch where you’re going, you fucking bitch.’ Fellow women on the platform looked around, alarmed. But he moved on, shouting ‘You fucking bitch’ as he stomped off. Charmed, I’m sure.

I am a reasonably courteous middle-aged woman — I don’t think I can possibly be acting as a burr for these rough-edged ruffians. So, what’s happening?

It’s not just me. Research suggests that public manners are declining while violence on public transport is on the rise. Rudeness has been on the rise across the world for years. A 2022 study found that 76% of individuals experienced rudeness at least once a month, up from 55% a decade earlier.

Professor Lucas Walsh, director of Monash's Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice, argues that specific events aren't the only cause. The academic believes that the changed nature of our society — more diverse and individualised — is making it hard for people to share values and mutual understanding of the common good. Without this, people rub up against each other more.

Amir Erez, professor and rudeness expert, has published several academic studies on the topic and argues that the contagion spreads more in cities, just like the flu or Covid. ‘Rudeness acts like the cold virus. It spreads from one person to others without people necessarily knowing that they are infected and spreading it to other people.’ When cities and transport systems are as crowded as our capital city, London, is it any surprise that rudeness has reached its nadir.

The British Transport Police Authority reported a 20% increase in violent crimes against women and girls on the transport network, with over 11,000 complaints made in the year leading up to March 2024. That’s an average of 31 violent incidents every day.

Charity Refuge, which works with survivors of domestic abuse, said the figures were likely to be the tip of the iceberg. A spokeswoman said: ‘Many women and girls are not able to report crimes committed against them because of the many barriers preventing them from doing so such as fear of not being believed or repercussions from their abuser, and a lack of faith in the system.’

I have reported the man who threatened me to British Transport Police, but I’m not sure I have the courage to actually prosecute, despite CCTV footage — would further action put me more at risk?

Some think this trend is a sign of more crimes being reported, but my impression is that manners have declined and violence is increasing. My regular ‘brushes’ with horrible people on public transport aren’t isolated incidents, they’re symptoms of a broader societal shift.

I feel silly even mentioning these incidents. They don’t seem serious. But that’s because they have become commonplace, and they should not have.

So, what’s causing this epidemic of incivility and aggression? One theory is the ‘collective trauma’ of the pandemic. Prolonged isolation, anxiety, and uncertainty have eroded social cohesion. Many people have emerged from lockdowns with frayed tempers and an increased sense of personal entitlement. Social norms that once governed public behaviours, such as speaking quietly in shared spaces or respecting personal boundaries, seem to have unravelled.

Another factor is immigration and cultural change. We have, in recent years, opened our doors to people who do not share our values of decorum, dignity and respect, whether for women or for queuing. In many cultures, attitudes towards women differ significantly from the British ideal of courtesy and fairness. Native Brits are also ruder than they used to be too, but immigration does seem to be altering the cultural landscape.

We are told to celebrate diversity, but is it wrong to ask what kind of diversity we are welcoming? What does it mean for British society when shared values of politeness, personal space, and basic human decency seem to be eroding?

I am lucky enough to have three absolute gents at home, exemplars of chivalry and kindness. But out there, today of all days — where is the love?