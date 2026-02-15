The Free Mind

Fulton Sheen on the difference between a bad man and an evil man/person

“A bad man steals, a bad man kills. An evil man does none of those things but he seeks to destroy goodness in others - like corrupting youth and circulating all manner of evil pamphlets to destroy both faith and morals…”

Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
4d

Hannah Arendt said "most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil".

Her 'Banality of Evil' was the observation that for many people thoughtlessness lay behind participation in evil, a failure or incapacity to consider human consequences.

Arendt said "most evil" for not all evil is banal. The glee shown by Palestinians as they murdered Jews on 7th October 2023 with acts of utter depravity and savagery was not banal anymore than was the depravity behind the so called "grooming gangs". It was not thoughlessness but a religious belief that the kuffar girls were less than fully human.

Evil comes in many forms. Making up our minds to be good matters.

