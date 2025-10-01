The Free Mind

Stout Yeoman
2d

Careful Laura. Herr Starmer has identified the "enemy" (anyone not voting for him?) and your critique is unlikely to put you in the "decent" citizen category as we enter the final battle, the one for the nation's soul apparentley.

Anyone tempted by Reform (a lawful political party) is worse than racist according to the Home Secretary though she did not name what was worse. Satanism perhaps? Baby killers? No, can't be that as Mahmood attended a rally for Hamas and Palestinian ethno-nationalism (the only kind allowed). Must be Satanism then. Keep an eye out for local covens then.

Farage flirted with Hitler youth according to David Lammy. Quite a feat as Farage was born long after the Nazis.

Labour has lost its mind. I cannot recall lawful, political opponents being characterised as "the enemy", a statement of essence and lack of moral worth not disagreement over policy differences that used to be the norm. A domestic version of the Charlie Kirk murder just became a bit more likely. So irresponsible unless civil strife is the aim in order to justify the increased surveillance planned. I no longer wholly discount such theories. Instilling fear is the governing narrative.

Gemma Insinna
2d

Perfect commentary on the reality of the situation !! I think he is totally bought and paid for, and it shows with every utterance. Is he a clone? There is zero registering in that Davos brain of his… in a way its good that it is becoming more obvious daily! Might wake up those with any doubts.

