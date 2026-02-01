The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toffeepud's avatar
Toffeepud
16h

For all our sakes don't let the pro assisted dying camp read this.....I've read "never let me go" and this is just as chilling. That novel haunted me for years. This piece perfectly encapsulates what assisted dying is really all about. Getting rid of the useless eaters.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
15h

Chilling. I have always said state sponsored murder is away to avoid them having to pay anything for our old age. Tidying us away is a good analogy too.

Phillip Nitzchke the Australian doctor of death has just such a pod but it has malfunctioned a few times, failing to do its job.

But I am relieved to be 73 having passed the magic age.

May you all live long and blessed lives.

Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Laura Dodsworth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture