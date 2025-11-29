The Free Mind

Rob
5d

All fair but shocked by your sexism at calling your friends "girls"! How terrible you must be!

Seriously, juries are a very important part of our society and must stay BUT the same problem that afflicts our democracy (partisanship, mostly by immigrants) also affects our trials - who would expect a Muslim immigrant charged with rape to be convicted by a mostly Moslem jury (would not even require many prejudiced Moslems to get him off).

The answer to these, and to so many of our country's issues, is the same one - repatriation (not deportation) of millions of recent immigrants starting with the illegals and the criminals. Admittedly we will have to stop 'sponsoring' the workshy amongst the natives as well but big changes are required, and now.

It is depressing that, for the wrong reasons, the National Front might have been right all those years ago.

Ken Hughes's avatar
Ken Hughes
5d

I keep asking myself the same question, over and over, and I've been asking it for many years now - "Where is all the money going?" We cannot pay to make the NHS work, we cannot fix the potholes in the road, we cannot afford a decent sized military, we couldn't afford the winter fuel allowance, and now we cannot afford to maintain trial by jury, etc., etc. I know, I know, we spend loads' on NHS "managers" and their packages, we spend on HS2, we pay for thousands of illegals, we now are going to pay much more for large familly child benefits, and so on and so forth. But,...... I sense it, I smell it, I somehow know it, much of our wealth is being diverted away from us into some other black hole or some cause we would never have agreed to and so it is kept secret from us. Even after all these "savings", it is not enough to finance the country. No, we even have to borrow massively and so have a national debt of trillions. Where IS all our money going? I mean really,.... where the F---k is it all going? Who is signing off the nation's finances every year? Is this happening at all. Where is the real check on our "spending?" There isn't one is there. They can spend spend spend and rob us all of however much they feel like. There is nothing to prevent them.

