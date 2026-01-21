The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Daniel Saunders
3d

It's strange that a ruling Establishment (not just the Labour government, but the judiciary, lawyers, academia, media) that cares so much about the human rights of terrorists and rapists is so determined to treat innocent people as criminals. Perhaps, the only way to treat serious criminals as victims is to think of the victims of crime (the general public) as criminals.

Phil O'Sophical
3d

I posted a variation on this elsewhere, but it is worth spreading, for context and for puncturing the hypocrisy.

The Louisiana purchase - that doubled the size of America - was effectively real estate, not a country. But there is precedent for buying a country, and with supreme irony it involves the same two countries as the Greenland impasse. And it involved 'rebadging' a lot more people than Greenland.

No one is mentioning that in 1917 America bought the Danish West Indies from Denmark, for $25m (about $630m in today's money.) The U.S. saw the Caribbean as their ‘backyard’ or outer protection cordon, so acquired the Danish West Indies and renamed them the U.S Virgin Islands.

It is fun/sport for people to blame Trump, and one can see why he would want Greenland. But that security trope has been going on for a very long time. It's not Trump's new idea. It has been in the U.S. governments' psyche for over a century, but only he has the balls to move on it.

Of course wanting something and demanding it, or taking it by force, are two completely different things. Morally wrong IMHO. I am just saying there is precedent for a purchase, and Denmark hasn't a leg to stand on, having sold a country before.

As an interesting aside: the Danes had been taking slaves to their plantations there for about 100 years before Britain began slaving; until then we would just buy slaves from them. And they persisted for fifteen years after Britain banned slavery. But no one to my knowledge is pursuing the Dutch for reparations.

