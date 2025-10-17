The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Myra
2d

This is an upside down world…. Rather than stopping anti-semitism Starmer is pumping money into safety measures for Jewish people? The root cause needs to be tackled!

MariaS
2d

I agree with everything that has been said but something appears to be being missed by most people.

We (the UK) are supposed to be, a Christian country!! To remind people who may have forgotten, Christianity is descended from Judaism!! Jesus was a Jew!! In other words we should be pro Jews!!!

We appear to have been taken over, by Muslims and what they think, what they want and what they tell us to do!!!

The Jews are our Brothers and Sisters not our enemy. Most of us have grown up in the same road as them, or shopped in their shops. What have they done to hurt us?

They certainly have always given our country intelligence, tried to warn us if we are in danger. They have always done the worlds dirty work in relation to ISIS etc. They have always been our close allies!!

All of the people supporting Palestine anything, can you say the same?

Watching Hamas, execute people on TV a couple of days ago, as public executions. You can really see what kind, thoughtful, nice people they are and why you are constantly protesting for them!!! Time to put the phone down, think for once with the brain you were born with and work out who lives with other nations and who tries to take them over. Which countries are democratic and which ones are not!!

Time to remember which side we should be on!!

