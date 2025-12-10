The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
3d

I have to say that I can identify with your old dog. I do have extreme separation anxiety when my wife leaves, but other than that I am well behaved...mostly. Thank you.

Lebo Von Lo~Debar

Former/Always 82nd Airborne Infantryman, Disabled Veteran for Life, & Author of the book, "The Separation of Corporation and State" subtitled "Common Sense and the Two-Party Crisis" Available on Amazon.

https://a.co/d/fy5rSdW

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GCD's avatar
GCD
3d

Lovely!

I am a dog owner and I agree!

As for your comment about cats, well........I would agree as well! :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Laura Dodsworth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture