The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Clarke's avatar
Patrick Clarke
3d

Strange though that those "vexillophobes" have no problem with Hamas flags, the EU flag or the "LGBTQI etc" flag. I wonder why. Or perhaps not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
3d

Nice piece Laura !

Curiously I am vexed and ill whenever I see a Pro-Hamas flag !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Laura Dodsworth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture