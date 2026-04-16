The Free Mind

The Free Mind

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Bettina's avatar
Bettina
1d

I didn't take it very seriously. I thought he was almost sending himself up and rattling the Pope's cage.

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Peter Fitt's avatar
Peter Fitt
1d

Sense of humour needed here!

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