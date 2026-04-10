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Toffeepud's avatar
Toffeepud
2d

York, as a Labour run city, also has a plethora of social and financial problems. There are areas of great social and financial deprivation which the lovely folk at the minster will be oblivious to, given how much it now costs to enter those hallowed portals as a mere visitor (£20 for an adult last time I checked). If you go to a service, entry is free.

I agree, this is crass and ill thought out. Designed to garner publicity, and no doubt spark curiosity and conversation. But so disrespectful. Unfortunately, that's just what we've come to expect from our national faith, isn't it? They never fail to disappoint us.

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York Luethje's avatar
York Luethje
2d

There are countless cooperations between religious associations and beer brewing and wine making across France, Belgium and Germany. At Weihenstephan you can even get a highly respected engineering degree in beer brewing. I’d get much more worked up about the fact that the CoE isn’t Christian anymore and instead engages in state idolatry.

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