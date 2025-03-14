The UK’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is being rushed through Parliament with unsettling speed. Whether you support or oppose assisted dying, this is no way to legislate on life and death. A bill of such gravity should be unhurried, careful, and dignified. Instead, the committee scrutinising it is racing through and what’s more is stacked in its favour, with only eight of 23 MPs actively dissenting. Amendments that could safeguard the vulnerable are being dismissed one after another. It is hard to avoid the impression that its proponents are ghoulishly determined to push it through at any cost.

The most recent glaring concern is the removal of a High Court judge from the decision-making process. Instead, approvals will be handled by a multidisciplinary panel, a change that has prompted 26 Labour MPs to warn that this ‘breaks the promises made by proponents of the bill' and ‘fundamentally weakens the protections for the vulnerable’.

The requirement for a doctor to ask a patient why they wish to die has also been rejected. MP Rachel Hopkins dismissed the idea outright, saying, ‘So what?’ — as if a doctor’s role in suicide prevention were irrelevant. If autonomy means a doctor need not ask why someone wishes to end their life, what does that mean for suicide prevention? How can we tell some people that every life is precious while telling others their suffering makes death the best option?

Other crucial safeguards have been discarded. Proposals to include special protections for people with Down’s syndrome have been brushed aside. A mandatory cooling-off period for those with a terminal diagnosis has been rejected, opening the door to rushed decisions made under pressure or in moments of despair.

The arguments for assisted dying often focus on compassion, on the desire to prevent unnecessary suffering, but compassion can turn cold. No one is even required to assess whether a person seeking assisted dying feels like a burden, despite clear evidence that many disabled and elderly people experience precisely this fear. In fact some people think this is a perfectly valid reason to want to die.

What if the right to die becomes a duty to die. The experience in other countries shows that once assisted suicide is permitted, its boundaries are widened. What begins as a supposedly tightly regulated option for the terminally ill expands, making assisted suicide — or rather, euthanasia — more available, more accepted, and ultimately, more expected.

This bill also risks undermining palliative care. If assisted suicide becomes an accepted and convenient solution, will investment in pain management and end-of-life care diminish? The NHS budget will not be expanded but further divided. So, will we become a society that chooses to hasten death rather than ease the journey?

The passage of this bill, and the manner in which it is being forced through, undermines the dignity and sanctity of life. Some people want to rush death, and now they want to rush the discussion about death too. There is nothing compassionate about removing safeguards for the vulnerable. If we are to decide as a society whether assisted suicide should be legal, we must at least do it properly. This bill is not the way.

