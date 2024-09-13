The Labour Party seems to have adopted a grimly predictable modus operandi: 'If it’s terrible, they’ll do it.’

As they stumble from one self-inflicted blunder to the next, the pattern is clear: when it comes to Labour, expect the worst and prepare for a mess. Here are four of their disastrous policies so far — add more in the comments section.

Share

Save granny to freeze granny

The Labour Party has decided to scrap winter fuel payments of up to £300 for pensioners in England and Wales unless they are in receipt of most means-tested benefits.

As many as 2.5 million pensioners will be in serious trouble as a result according to analysis by Age UK. Means-testing the winter fuel payment with no notice and no compensatory measures to protect vulnerable pensioners is a brutal policy choice.

Lockdown-loving Starmer consistently advocated for (un-evidenced) pandemic policies in the name of safeguarding the elderly. In May 2020 he wrote in the Telegraph that ‘we owe so much to the generation of VE Day. We must do everything we can to care and support them through the current crisis.’

Keir, there is a crisis every winter — 21.5% of excess deaths in England are related to cold homes. The Labour Party has been criticised for not conducting an impact assessment - but was one necessary? Could the results be any more obvious? According to the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, there were 4,950 excess winter deaths caused by cold homes last winter last year. Presumably this year there will be more.

As the Labour Party scraps winter fuel payments for most pensioners, Keir Starmer himself enjoys a tax-unregistered pension scheme that shields him from taxes on savings over £1 million (should he save that much). While many will struggle with the cold, Starmer will be as warm as toast in his dotage, sheltered by an exclusive financial safety net.

Unlocking trouble

There were celebrations outside prisons as the government, in its infinite wisdom, decided to release hundreds of criminals after serving a fraction of their sentences. The air outside of these austere penitentiaries was laden not with the weight of justice but with the effervescent fizz of champagne and plumes of marijuana fug.

The incomprehensible stupidity of the situation and the certain chaos that will be unleashed were reminiscent of the absurd qualities Kafka’s fictional worlds.

Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood made assurances that ‘every step and every mechanism’ had been taken to weed out domestic abusers, sex offenders, stalkers and those serving more than four years for the most serious offences.

Yet one inmate was re-arrested almost immediately on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and a racially aggravated public order offence, raising the pertinent question: why was he set free early in the first place? And more worryingly: how many tragic and unnecessary crimes will now ensue?

Funding Fear

The Labour government has reinstated funding to UNRWA. While it cites humanitarian necessity, this decision is highly contentious given the confirmed links between some UNRWA staff and the 7th October attacks.

The United Nations confirmed UNRWA staff members were involved in the massacre perpetrated by Hamas: ‘For nine people, the evidence was sufficient to conclude that they may have been involved in the seventh of October attacks.’ More recently, the IDF has asserted that UNRWA staff killed at Al-Jawni school in Nuseirat were Hamas operatives. UNRWA does not recognise Hamas as a terrorist organisation — so just how many of these terrorists does it employ in the 13,000 strong workforce?

133 UNRWA educators and staff have been found to promote hate and violence on social media. In just one example, UNRWA teacher Ebrahim Al Azaia posted a video on Facebook after the 7th October attack of a rocket landing in a parking lot in Israel, with the caption ‘What a splendid sight!’

UNRWA’s premises have been used as storage facilities for Hamas’s munitions and some of its educational materials are antisemitic. They referred to the Jewish state as the ‘enemy’, omitted the state of Israel from maps and used phrases like ‘Jihad is one of the doors to Paradise'.

Why would Her Majesty’s Government want to fund such evil propaganda?

The windmills in Ed Miliband’s mind

One wonders about the thought processes behind Ed Miliband's ambitious plans for Great British Energy. The lofty goals and sweeping promises seem to swirl and spin, like circles that you find, in the windmills of your mind. He relentlessly pushes on with the fantasy that plans for onshore and offshore wind farms can deliver the energy we need.

Even if we produce more wind power it cannot be transmitted and stored by the national grid. Wind farm developers themselves warn that it will take a further 15 years to connect to the grid. And as the Spectator reported last week, a Royal Society report estimated that a system that used only wind and solar would require energy storage facilities a thousand times larger than Britain’s existing infrastructure. It’s not clear how that will help with Miliband’s pledge that the UK will be net zero on domestic energy by 2030. Are we all to join the pensioners, hunkering down in the dark and cold?

None of Great British Energy’s claims can be backed by evidence, from cutting energy bills for families (they will go up) to boosting Britain’s energy security (experts warn the lights will go out).

With its uncanny knack for championing questionable policies, the Labour Party is exuding Great Blundering Energy.

Share