The government has announced a Covid-19 Day of Reflection for Sunday, 9 March 2025. But reflection on what, exactly?

This isn’t a day for open discussion. It’s a tightly curated narrative — one that carefully avoids any examination of the long-term impact of government decisions during the pandemic. You might assume the Covid-19 Inquiry is doing that. Well, it’s not.

Will we be reflecting on:

The effects of lockdowns — on mental health, children’s development, the elderly left to die alone?

Vaccine mandates — and their consequences for bodily autonomy, careers, and trust in public health?

The pointless face-rag laws — that infantilised the population and turned society into a theatre of compliance?

The punishing fines — that crushed ordinary people while government officials held parties?

The money printing — that fuelled inflation, hammered the economy, and pushed millions into financial distress?

The businesses destroyed — by ever-changing restrictions and bureaucratic overreach?

The school closures — that robbed children of education, socialisation, and a normal childhood?

No, we won’t.

Instead, our reflection has been pre-packaged for us. Here is your state-sanctioned prescription for reflection:

remember and commemorate those who lost their lives since the pandemic began

reflect on the sacrifices made by many, and on the impact of the pandemic on us all

pay tribute to the work of health and social care staff, frontline workers and researchers

appreciate those who volunteered and showed acts of kindness during this unprecedented time

Important? Yes. But wildly incomplete.

This isn’t real reflection. It’s a curated memorial to a single perspective, designed to ensure that we never properly reckon with what happened, or hold those responsible to account.

So, let’s do something different.

I’ll be kicking things off with a chapter from A State of Fear tomorrow, a reminder of how behavioural psychology was weaponised against us. I’ll also be sharing some of my early articles from 2020 and 2021 — pieces that were a little controversial at the time but now look more ‘perceptive’.

And I want to hear from you. What do you think we should really be reflecting on?

