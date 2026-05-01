The Free Mind

The Free Mind

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Gill's avatar
Gill
20hEdited

I cannot find a word to disagree with here!

PS I almost wish I'd watched Question Time but thank you for taking one for the team, it is pretty much unwatchable these days.

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GCD's avatar
GCD
20hEdited

They can name the danger alright - They don't want to.

They know they have opened up a Pandora's box and they have no idea how to close it, so they come down on those who point out the obvious because they really, honestly do think that if they can just make us all shut up and "go away", the problem will stop.

They really are That Evil and Stupid.

We won't go away, and neither will the problem.

Once again Laura, you are 100% correct.

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