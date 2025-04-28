The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GCD's avatar
GCD
1d

Oh yes, I'm fed up all right, and I've been fed up for the past 5 years.

What absolutely galls me is that the government takes us for complete mugs, thinking that we believe every lie and evil nonsense that comes out of its mouth, and I am sick to death of being told that we must be "kind" to each other, when these politicians treat us like absolute dirt!

I repeat to people ad nauseam that we must stand up en masse to this pernicious insidious take over of the country, its' native people, our lives, our thoughts, and our very essence, but it is so very hard to motivate so many.

Since when has the contract between governments and those who vote for them shifted so drastically that it is no longer politicians working for those who elected them, but the electorate now working for, and being expected, to bow down to governments?

Vox populi anyone??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Dilettante Polymath's avatar
The Dilettante Polymath
1d

Communism by stealth…….

…….you will give us all of your money, and we will decide how much to give you back - and what you can spend it on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
60 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Laura Dodsworth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture