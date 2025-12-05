Slipping Through Our Fingers: How democracy is being eroded
There comes a moment when you realise that something has gone seriously wrong. The list of constitutional changes under this Labour government can no longer be counted on one hand. Is democracy slipping through our fingers?
First there is the abolition of trial by jury for all but the most serious cases such as rape, murder, aggravated burglary, blackmail, people trafficking, grievous bodily harm and the most serious drug offences. The government will introduce new “swift courts” where cases that likely carry a sentence of three years or less will be heard by a lone judge.
Jury trials are ancient, rooted in Anglo-Saxon practice, shaped by Norman law, and enshrined in Magna Carta. They are a vital check on power, making the state answerable to ordinary people. The Free Speech Union has pointed out that juries are often the last protection against politically motivated prosecutions, particularly for speech. If you were dragged into court over a rude limerick on X, would you rather be judged by a jury of peers or in a “swift court” by a single judge, possibly captured by ideology or political fashion? I know what I would choose.
At the same time, this government is rolling out Digital ID and facial recognition. On the surface it is supposed to be about convenience, efficiency and safety. In reality, it is about monitoring, control, centralisation. Once your identity is digitised, tracked, and tied to access to work, services, and movement, your freedom ceases to be inherent. These technologies are perniciously deceptive because they disguise surveillance as modernisation.
These changes signal something fundamental: the state does not trust us to judge our peers, and increasingly it does not trust us to live freely.
Meanwhile, council and mayoral elections are being postponed. Every day without a vote is a day the people cannot speak. Accountability is postponed.
Alongside this, hereditary peers are being removed from the House of Lords. This government believes that hereditary principle in lawmaking is out of step with modern Britain. Now, whatever your views on hereditary peers, it’s obvious that what we’ll get instead is the creation of more appointed and compliant peers. This is not about improving democracy but consolidating power.
In further profound changes, touching life and death, Labour pushed through the decriminalisation of abortion to term and is still trying to force through the assisted dying bill. Both represent monumental ethical shifts and demanded national mandate and debate.
The Guardian reported that while in opposition, the party planned to introduce assisted dying through a private member’s bill, a tactic that would allow “heavy influence” while avoiding full democratic debate. When a government uses procedural loopholes to make life-and-death decisions without public mandate, it behaves not as a servant of the people but as a manager of them. We are not granted the right to judge moral questions for ourselves.
Stating the obvious here, these changes point to a deeply anti-democratic and technocratic approach to governance. We should not be surprised as Keir Starmer did once quip that he prefers Davos to Westminster. He prefers the company of global technocrats to the messy, inconvenient and honest reality of democratic debate. Frankly, he does not deserve the honour of Westminster if he holds it in such contempt.
This government is demolitionist in nature. It is dismantling the frameworks that make democracy possible while clinging to power. There are echoes of Tony Blair’s government, which also reshaped constitutional norms under the guise of modernisation. Institutions are being re-engineered to centralise authority, reduce scrutiny, and limit the role of ordinary citizens. The analogy to authoritarian regimes is uncomfortable but unavoidable. Not in the form of jackboots or censorship of newspapers, but in the form of bureaucratic control, legal sleight of hand, and the erosion of consent.
By the next general election, what will remain? Jury trials will be exceptions, not norms. Identity, movement, and access will be mediated through digital systems controlled by the state. Local democracy will have been postponed, reorganised, and centralised. The House of Lords will be more obedient, more professionalised, more distant. Life-and-death decisions will increasingly be treated as technical legislative questions rather than matters for moral scrutiny or democratic debate. Power will be concentrated, freedom will become conditional, and the everyday citizen will be increasingly peripheral. The system may look like democracy, but it will feel very different in practice.
All true but a fundamental change in the relationship between citizen and state has been underway for some time. In the 2015 Finance Act George Osborne agreed to HMRC directly raiding bank accounts without needing to obtain a warrant from a judge (a long standing control on state overreach. (A bank account as well as a home was a castle that goverments could not intrude on without judicial oversight.) At the time HMRC said it would only be used in the most extreme cases of which there was said to be 17. In October HMRC threatened to use this power on anyone owing more than £1000.
Removing the need for a warrant was a fundamental, largely unnoticed change to the intrusive powers of government. But it began with Bair's Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000, said to be an innocuous updating for the digital age, that extended snooping powers to local authorities and others. By 2004 local authorities were using the powers to read emails of people using the wrong wheely bins.
Day to day government is run by bureaucrat civil servants, national, local, and NGO and power over citizens acts like a drug. We saw just how drunk on power people can get during covid: park benches taped off and drones used to follow walkers in the Pennines.
Power is rarely (if ever) given up and the state’s unwarranted (pun intended) accretion of power has become normalised as evidenced by no protest or push back by HMRC ‘forgetting’ what it said in 2015.
The examples in this substack article seem to me just a continuation of a trend that began 25 years ago. The trend will not suddenly halt until we get a government that restores the relationship between citizen and state, of taking pride in what being a freeborn Englishman (historic term – women and the Welsh included!) used to mean and of valuing light touch government ( the term used by the biggest hypocrite ever when he became Prime Minister last year).
The augmentation of state power will continue to sbe old to us with emotional blackmail – protect children, protect this and that – when in truth we are to be controlled. Period.
Many of us said this is exactly what would happen, but the majority of the population just don't seem to care!!!
Having said that, I do believe that more and more people in the UK are waking up to the fact that this mendacious and evil government is hell bent on inflicting maximum damage on this country, its native population, and anything that stands in the way of this goal will be destroyed.
What can we do to stop this?
Because, as sure as night follows day, they won't stop of their own accord since they know full well that this is their only chance to wreak as much destruction as possible before they are booted out at the next election.
So, the question that remains is:
Can the government that comes after them dismantle all of the damage that the Labour government inflicted?
What does everyone think?
I would be truly interested in knowing whether this would be possible, or not, as the case may be.