All true but a fundamental change in the relationship between citizen and state has been underway for some time. In the 2015 Finance Act George Osborne agreed to HMRC directly raiding bank accounts without needing to obtain a warrant from a judge (a long standing control on state overreach. (A bank account as well as a home was a castle that goverments could not intrude on without judicial oversight.) At the time HMRC said it would only be used in the most extreme cases of which there was said to be 17. In October HMRC threatened to use this power on anyone owing more than £1000.

Removing the need for a warrant was a fundamental, largely unnoticed change to the intrusive powers of government. But it began with Bair's Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000, said to be an innocuous updating for the digital age, that extended snooping powers to local authorities and others. By 2004 local authorities were using the powers to read emails of people using the wrong wheely bins.

Day to day government is run by bureaucrat civil servants, national, local, and NGO and power over citizens acts like a drug. We saw just how drunk on power people can get during covid: park benches taped off and drones used to follow walkers in the Pennines.

Power is rarely (if ever) given up and the state’s unwarranted (pun intended) accretion of power has become normalised as evidenced by no protest or push back by HMRC ‘forgetting’ what it said in 2015.

The examples in this substack article seem to me just a continuation of a trend that began 25 years ago. The trend will not suddenly halt until we get a government that restores the relationship between citizen and state, of taking pride in what being a freeborn Englishman (historic term – women and the Welsh included!) used to mean and of valuing light touch government ( the term used by the biggest hypocrite ever when he became Prime Minister last year).

The augmentation of state power will continue to sbe old to us with emotional blackmail – protect children, protect this and that – when in truth we are to be controlled. Period.

Many of us said this is exactly what would happen, but the majority of the population just don't seem to care!!!

Having said that, I do believe that more and more people in the UK are waking up to the fact that this mendacious and evil government is hell bent on inflicting maximum damage on this country, its native population, and anything that stands in the way of this goal will be destroyed.

What can we do to stop this?

Because, as sure as night follows day, they won't stop of their own accord since they know full well that this is their only chance to wreak as much destruction as possible before they are booted out at the next election.

So, the question that remains is:

Can the government that comes after them dismantle all of the damage that the Labour government inflicted?

What does everyone think?

I would be truly interested in knowing whether this would be possible, or not, as the case may be.

22 replies
