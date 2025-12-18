Dr Clare Craig is a medical doctor and pathologist who has been educating the public on Covid issues pro bono since 2020. She co-chairs HART and her work can be found on X and Substack.

I thought 2020 was a strange year but 2021 was worse. For me, that year meant seeing clearly a vaccine promoted as beyond reproach and evidently failing on every front. It also was a year in which I was smeared and attempts were made to have me struck off the GMC register. There are many people who are embarrassed about what they said that year wanting it to just disappear - although apologies have been rare. For me, however, my frustration has been in not being heard.

Spiked is my chance to tell my story of watching the evidence, revealed over time, tell a very different story to the one told to the public. That evidence has stood the test of time. It is also the story of being silenced and smeared and the impact that had on me, those around me and the public as a whole.

After years of relentless messaging, it can feel almost impossible for people to hear the truth. The cognitive dissonance is just too profound. Added to that is the challenge of managing people’s reactions to the word vaccine itself - a word that seems to hypnotise and yet can shift its definition at a whim.

“Vaccine” no longer meant preventing disease. The CDC quietly redefined it as “protection” – a vaguer term, able to cover anything from reduced symptoms to immunological markers on a blood test. As a doctor, I found this erosion of meaning deeply unsettling. Medicine depends on precision. It also depends on admitting what we don’t know. However, from 2020, uncertainty was no longer tolerated. Models replaced measurements. Narrative replaced nuance. And silence replaced scrutiny.

Share

Once success was declared, every outcome was interpreted as evidence of it. The idea of vaccine success was unfalsifiable. Every outcome, no matter how adverse, was reinterpreted as confirmation.

As I say in the book:



“In 2000, the US National Institutes of Health commissioned investigations into the future of vaccine development and concluded that, although injections induce protective immune responses, they rarely, if ever, induce mucosal immune responses that may prevent infection. They knew vaccines could not prevent infections… The WHO claimed in 2021, Vaccination develops immunity from COVID-19 more effectively than getting infected and sick, and further asserted that vaccination provides a stronger level of immunity. This assertion was entirely based on hope and faith. Had a vaccine worked at preventing infection and been safe, then an argument that it was safer than infection could have been made. But arguing that it would be more effective at preventing infection was an overstretch. Ultimately, the vaccines were never going to reduce infections, let alone by 95 percent. We have already seen the evidence that spread and replication of virus was not reduced. The vaccines were authorised to “prevent covid” and they were a defective product. Reality was completely ignored. The fantasy continued. In January 2023, Fauci finally threw in the towel on vaccine failure. He and his co-authors eventually were forced to admit that injected vaccines could not have worked, writing, It is not surprising that none of the predominantly mucosal respiratory viruses have ever been effectively controlled by vaccines. They continued, This observation raises a question of fundamental importance: if natural mucosal respiratory virus infections do not elicit complete and long term protective immunity against reinfection, how can we expect vaccines, especially systemically administered non-replicating vaccines to do so? Admissions that they made things worse have yet to come. Nevertheless, this incredible, world shaking admission should have been global front page news and yet it was ignored.”

A still from an informational Covid vaccine video by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention December 2022.

The failure to falsify was evident at every level. The New England Journal of Medicine published a care home study, for instance, where unvaccinated residents were less likely to become ill than the vaccinated. But instead of reassessing the hypothesis, researchers offered a surreal explanation: that the vaccines had somehow protected the unvaccinated more than the vaccinated. Any attempts to point out such illogical reasoning were censored.

That’s why I called the book Spiked. It refers not just to the injection that delivered instructions to produce spike protein but it also refers to the journalistic term: when a story is spiked, it’s buried, censored, pulled from publication. Finally, it evokes the experience of being spiked – given something without informed consent.

Informed consent – the cornerstone of medical ethics – became symbolic, even performative. Informed consent could not be freely given in an environment of fear and threats. As we know, the overriding of that principle led to name calling, children told they might kill their grandparents and coercion in the form of threats of lockdown, vaccine passports, mandates. All this continued long after it was admitted that the vaccines didn’t stop transmission.

The strategy worked. In 2023, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel admitted:

“You could see some countries where you had scientific debate and political debate and social media – if you had those three things – vaccine rates were very, very low.”

Open and free discussion reduced uptake and you can measure how truly free we were globally by vaccine uptake levels.

A BBC article from March 2021.

This book is not about side effects, though those matter deeply. Spiked focuses on something more foundational, exposing how evidence was manufactured, how scientific debate was stopped by gatekeeping and how the public were prevented from hearing the truth. Unless we understand what happened – and how – we are destined for more of the same. Indeed, new ‘pandemics responses’, new vaccine platforms, and new emergency frameworks are already being proposed.

Spiked is more than a post-mortem – and more than a reference text (it includes 1,370 references and is fully indexed). It is a guide to what happens when the mechanisms designed to correct error are deliberately broken.

It brings together the most important data, showing what was misunderstood and why. It includes close analysis of papers involving thousands and detailed reviews of individual trial participants and outcomes, revealing what really happened and what the public were never told. And it is also my story – but not just mine.

It’s everyone’s story, because the consequences are still with us.

Spiked: A shot in the dark is available to buy now.

Share