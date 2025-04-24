The Free Mind

André M.
5d

I'm glad you had the courage to share this story. There's a book you might be interested in what might be called "spiritual alertness". Tuning Into Grace' by André Louf, a Cistercian monk, theologian, etc.

Jane Noble Knight
5d

Beautiful, Laura. It takes as much courage to write this sort of article as your amazing psyops articles. They each bring truth out into the light.

I am always open to signs for guidance. I find it a great way to live my life and make decisions. I’ve always been intuitive as a child and was encouraged to develop this.

One day when I was living near Ludlow I felt I needed to go out for the day over the Late May Bank Holiday weekend. I went on to my laptop and browsed local places. I felt drawn to the tiny church of St Melangell over the border in Wales. I come from North Wales originally and feel very Celtic.

It was a lovely day. It is a beautiful church at the end of a long lane in a valley. Ancient yews stand guard within a round churchyard. I entered the church and saw there had been a celebration. I discovered it had been St Melangell’s patron saint’s day the day before. Oh no, I thought. My intuition has let me down. Then I read some more info and saw that the Welsh patron saint’s day for St Melangell was that day, not the previous day which the English celebrated. That was my confirmation that I was indeed meant to be there that very day.

