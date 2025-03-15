Simon Wood works as a professor of statistics at the University of Edinburgh. After training in physics he worked on the sort of biological models that featured so prominently in the government's Covid pandemic response, before moving into statistics several decades ago, producing widely used statistical software.

If Simon’s name rings a bell it will be because he was critical of UK policy on Covid during the pandemic. He wrote various articles, papers and letters to point out problems with the Imperial College team’s approach, some more problems with Imperial College, to show that infections were already in decline before the UK lockdowns, questioned the cost per life year saved during Covid (spoiler, much higher than the normal £30,000), summarised the problems with the published evidence that lockdowns were necessary to bring Covid waves under control, and disputed a then-high profile claim that masks reduced transmission by 50%.

Simon is co-author of a paper due to be published soon by the Royal Statistical Society. What I think will interest you about this paper, is that it is quite critical of many aspects of the UK’s Covid response. It’s very mild title — ‘Some statistical aspects of the Covid-19 response’ — belies some important conclusions. I’ve interviewed him about this paper and his retrospective thoughts

You can read the paper here and also attend a the Royal Statistical Society’s discussion meeting which open to the public on 10th April in London.

You have a new paper out, ‘Some statistical aspects of the Covid-19 response’. That’s a very mild title! Can you please summarise the findings?

1. Presentation of Covid risk deviated substantially from usual good practice in communicating health risks. Risks, especially of long Covid to the young, were exaggerated to obtain compliance with Covid policy.

2. Large known downside risks associated with massive economic disruption were given inadequate weight in policy formation relative to Covid risks. Given data that was well known at the start of 2020, it seems reasonably likely that the cumulative life years loss from the response will exceed the life years saved.

3. Risk distortion was compounded by insufficient care in data presentation. Examples include misleading interpretations and presentation of life expectancy and Covid case data.

4. Respected media organizations did not apply sufficient critical thinking when presenting scientific evidence, often confusing it with the opinions of scientists.

5. Because the population is ageing, we are in a phase where deaths are expected to increase, year on year. Simply accounting for this effect when computing pandemic excess deaths implies that these are below 100 thousand, substantially fewer than usually reported (and not very much higher, per person, than the excess deaths during 1968/9 influenza).

6. Mathematical models used to inform policy ignored most of the random person-to-person variability in contact rates. We were modelled as if we were identical clones, rather than variable individuals. This led directly to substantial over-predictions of infection wave sizes.

7. These models were not statistically validated for prediction, leading to some predictions being driven by model assumptions rather than data, and being quite wrong.

8. Analysis of fatality timing suggests that infections were declining before each of the three national lockdowns in England, a pattern also seen in nine other European countries, and confirmed by other data.

9. Countries that avoided full lockdowns had longer but not necessarily higher infection waves, again suggesting that full lockdowns may not have been necessary.

10. The above issues were exacerbated by psychological polarization and group-think promoted by exclusively online interactions.

What do you think the UK government did right during the pandemic? And what do you think it did wrong?

What it did right:

Discounting the SAGE advice on Omicron and staying open.

Much of the vaccine programme; eventually having a properly conducted surveillance survey to measure the prevalence of Covid.

Not listening to the nonsense calls for zero-Covid

Not heeding calls for even more stringent measures from across the political spectrum.

Initially following the previous scientific consensus and resisting lockdown.

What it did wrong:

In the case of the then PM: not taking the time to properly try to understand the details and engage early enough.

In the case of his chief advisor: failing to grasp enough about real science to understand that a pure mathematician, no matter how able, is not a suitable person to rely on for advice in an epidemic emergency.

More generally:



Failing to start statistically valid surveillance very early in 2020.

Exaggerating the risk and using fear and grotesque guilt-mongering to obtain compliance with policy.

Failing to ensure the diversity of advice and plurality of scientific approaches that could ensure that policy had a better chance of not over- or under-doing the response

Failing to adequately appreciate the other societal risks that the Covid policies were running.

Closing schools; messing up care home infection control.

Failing to robustly assess the necessity of lockdown as soon as possible after implementation (personally I do not think that a proper risk-benefit analysis would have justified locking down initially).

Not lifting lockdown much sooner.

Treating legitimate scientific dissent from the policies as misinformation.

Failing to step up to the seriousness of the situation by moving away from the mindset that a politician’s job is to defend the policy decision they have made, at all costs.

Over-riding the usual risk benefit-approach to vaccination for the young.

Making vaccination effectively compulsory, even once it was abundantly clear that vaccines were brilliant at protecting the individual from serious Covid, but not at preventing transmission.

Failing to balance immediate and long term risks.

Locking down without an exit strategy and never apparently having a sensible plan of what to do if effective vaccines proved impossible.



That’s not exhaustive.

Are there any countries you can hold up as examples of understanding the data and risks better?

In my view both Sweden and Switzerland did better at balancing the risks, and having a sustainable long term plan that would have been feasible whether or not vaccines proved possible. Sweden stuck with measures short of full lockdown and kept schools open for under 15s, for example. Switzerland locked down in spring 2020, but thereafter remained much more open than its neighbours. South Africa did better at really using the data to adapt their modelling and forecasting approach in a flexible way. Whatever you think of Ron deSantis, I think that his approach in Florida was balanced – certainly the televised Covid science evidence sessions suggest someone who was really following the science in the detail that the situation demanded. A sharp contrast to our prime minister at the time.

How did your counter-establishment stance affect you professionally and personally?

The whole thing felt utterly bizarre and I did not sleep well for a long time. It seemed to me that the world had gone mad, but was largely of the view that people like me were the mad ones ‘in denial’. The main thing I’m known for is some statistical methods and quite widely used software. You can’t write software people actually use and not be used to being wrong, accepting it, figuring out where and fixing it. But this approach didn’t work in this case – I couldn’t find the bug in my data analysis. Everything I did to check came to basically the same conclusions. But there was a continuing nagging doubt – I think I’m saying that the earth probably revolves around the sun, but am I really saying that the earth is flat, and just can’t see it. I think that we are seeing an epidemic of social media driven confirmation bias, but is it actually me that has the confirmation bias and is hence failing to see what everyone else does.

Professionally, I’ll never know. For sure quite a few people looked at me askance for quite a while. It wasn’t easy starting a new job on the wrong side of what most of my colleagues believed. But not everybody believed – quite a lot of people thought that the whole thing was insane, but were not going to say anything in public for fear of the consequences. I was lucky – old and secure enough to take the chance, and not reliant on medical or epidemiological funding. My research productivity, as usually measured, took a big hit, but other people suffered much more. But in the end I feel I had a kind of professional duty to try to draw attention to the issues I tried to raise.

What is your proudest and most important achievement?

Professionally, having done some work that I think is really useful.

What is the aspect of your work on Covid that people most disagree with and why?

The thing people really object to is the analysis that says that causing a larger than necessary economic shock will lead to future life loss, if we assume that past data is a guide to the future. In particular the fact that if the Covid shock ‘only’ results in the same life-loss probably attributable to the smaller 2008 crisis and response, then it will cause more life loss than the measures saved from Covid. I think that fact causes a good deal of cognitive dissonance. The counter argument raised is that the life loss from the financial crisis is all due to the 2010 government response and not the crisis itself, so there is no reason for it to happen again. This argument seems naively utopian to me, as if economic factors provide no real constraint on anything.

Describe your biggest epiphany and how it shaped you?

Professionally: I trained in physics and then moved into biology at a time when biologists were of the opinion that for biology to be as successful as physics at predicting things, they needed more physicists and their models. At some point it occurred to me that this was mistaken, what they needed was better statistical methods. I ended up becoming a statistician as a result.

Personally: The realisation, during the pandemic, that I had been living in a comfortable Guardian reading echo-chamber, convinced of my own virtue and not really engaging with views I disagreed with. Suddenly being on the outside of polite received opinion was quite enlightening. It made me realize that many people I disagree with are also sincerely interested in making the world a better place, they just disagree on the means.

If you were an absolute monarch for a day, what law would you introduce?

It would be hard to resist the opportunity to abolish the monarchy, but really I guess I’d have to go with my Climate and UK Energy, Manufacturing and Farming bill. Details on request, but basically stimulate the UK manufacturing and energy sectors by massive investment in energy transition, while halting further sale of UK assets and promoting food security.

What is the most interesting thing you have learned in the last year?

What it’s like to be disabled enough not to be able to walk to the end of the road, or round a supermarket. I herniated a disk. Suddenly, and for several months, much of what I took for granted was impossible. Much better now, but eye-opening.

What is next for you?

Health permitting more climbing and sea kayaking. Less Covid and more nerdy useful statistics that need not trouble anyone but fellow nerds.

