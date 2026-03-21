The Free Mind

The Free Mind

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
1d

What emerged from the hostages that survived is that not one Palestinian, even women in the houses that hostages were moved between, showed any humanity or decency toward the captives. In the tunnels where some hostages were kept by Hamas fighters things were inhuman, but that civilians also treated hostages without the slightest compassion or human feeling is telling.

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Caroline L's avatar
Caroline L
1dEdited

This moves me deeply. Gently powerful, beautiful Noa - and her story.. of a journey into resilient strength, a deep love of life and of Israel 💙🇮🇱

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