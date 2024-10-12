Last week, I found myself in a perfectly ordinary pub, trying to kill half an hour before a meeting and quench my thirst. I nearly choked when the barmaid told me my diet cola would cost £4.60. I could have purchased eight cans at Asda for less than that. But alas, there I was, in the gilded streets of Belgravia, not a budget-friendly supermarket.

I calculated that each sip was setting me back 23 pence. That’s reasonable for liquid gold or unicorn tears, but not cola. I glowered. It’s hard to enjoy your drink under such circumstances.

When did London become so expensive? Dining out in London has become an extreme sport for one's bank account. I shared my wallet’s lament with friends. One regaled us with her recent tale of financial woe after a seemingly innocuous dinner. "The main course prices looked reasonable," she moaned, "but by the time I'd added a small glass of house wine for a tenner, a fiver for coffee, and £7.50 for a little basket of bread, I felt thoroughly b*m-f*cked." How eloquently put, darling.

According to Trust for London’s Cost of Living Tracker, the latest figures show that to maintain the same standard of living as in 2020, Londoners on the lowest incomes would now need to spend a staggering 27% extra per week. It's enough to make one consider a diet of air and tap water.

Even public transport, that great equaliser, has succumbed to inflationary madness. A single journey on the Underground Money Pit during peak hours can now set you back £6.70 in cash. For that price, I'd expect a personal butler and a foot massage. Instead, one gets the pleasure of being sardined between sweaty strangers while hurtling through dark tunnels. How terribly civilised.

While on the Tube — contemplating selling a kidney to afford your next meal — you might notice a new poster campaign for Wahed, a 'sharia-compliant' investment firm. The advert depicts images of money going up in smoke. When I first saw it in the press, I thought it was an AI-generated fake ad designed to whip up outrage about the "Muslimification" of our country, but it’s actually real! It’s provoked the predictable outcry, not least for featuring a controversial Islamic preacher Ismail ibn Musa Menk, known as Mufti Menk, surrounded by flaming bank notes. While there is literally nothing I like about this advertisement, frankly, images of money going up in smoke feel right on point.

When diligently checking whether this advertisement was genuine I noticed a rather serious point that the bank seems to be making. On the home page of the Wahed website, the Quran is quoted:



‘O you who have believed, fear Allah and give up what remains [due to you] of interest, if you should be believers. And if you do not, then be informed of a war [against you] from Allah and His Messenger.’ [2:278-284]

So, if I understand this right, there’ll be a holy war of some sort against those who have normal interest accounts? This seems somewhat extreme — certainly more extreme than the poster that was recently banned by TfL for featuring a hot dog which was seen as ‘promoting obesity’ or — right at the other end of the scale — ads which are ‘body shaming’, in TfL’s infinite wisdom.

As I reflect on the state of affairs in our once-beloved capital, I can't help but feel that we're all unwitting participants in a grand economic bonfire. The flames of inflation lick at our wallets, reducing our hard-earned pounds to mere ashes. Depressingly, it feels as though we’re living through a permanent reduction in living standards due to globalisation, even as other nations rise. And those that get a little bit of interest on the smouldering remains of their savings will be on the wrong end of a religious war, to boot. What else is there to do, other than toast — over a £10 glass of mediocre wine — to London, where your money doesn’t just talk, it self-combusts.

