Laura Suckling
Apr 25, 2022

Have our young people not suffered enough? FFS! You'll kill Grandma if you venture outside without a mask, really this is child abuse on a massive scale.

I remember in the 70s being told we are entering a new Ice Age and was actually quite frightened. Then came the 'over population' scare which led to me to feel guilty for having even one child.

No, I have had enough of this propaganda. Look, it makes sense to want less pollution and cleaner energy I get it, trouble is, the 'Green lobby' is not really about this is it? What is the 'Greener way' ? Increasing taxes on energy which affect poor people, enriching land owners with our 'green taxes' for windmill farms. How many normal people can afford an electric car?

I could go on about how much environmental damage those car batteries, windmills, solar panels produce, look it up for yourself.

Then we really do have a clean energy source nuclear but no, that's not allowed -why?

Because they don't want a solution, this is a new religion Malthusian in practice, let this continue to our peril.

Ray
Apr 25, 2022

some of us grew up with nuclear war terror, this generation its climate and a return to nuclear war and be scared of viruses and others!

anyone else tired of supposed to be scared?

