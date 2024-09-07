Could you believe that film?’ I blurted out to the woman next to me in the long queue at the cinema toilets. ‘I know,’ she breathed at me, wide-eyed, ‘I had no idea he died like that.’

‘He’ was Henry VIII, Tudor monarch, and ‘like that’ was deliberately smothered by his sixth and final wife Katherine Parr.

Firebrand is based on the historical romance novel Queen’s Gambit by Elizabeth Fremantle, it is not based on history. While Firebrand isn’t the first historical film to play fast and loose with the facts, its confabulations are more annoying than most, driven as they are by feminist and progressive revisionism.

It’s not as though the film pretends it’s going to be faithful to history, the opening warns us that ‘History tells us many things, largely about men and war. For the rest of humanity we must draw our own – often wild – conclusions.’ I’m afraid this led me to draw an ominous conclusion before the film had even properly begun that it was going to be full of faux feminist hokum. I had no idea how just wild it would be.

If you still think you are going to watch Firebrand, spoilers follow.

In summary, Katherine is friends with heretic Anne Askew (no evidence), she is arrested and imprisoned (she wasn’t) and she smothers Henry to death (she didn’t). These are bizarre departures from truth in a period of history which amply furnishes the writer with historically-evidenced passion, fear, death and upheaval.

The opening narration goes on to tell us that ‘In a rotten, blood-soaked, island kingdom, there once was a queen by the name of Katherine Parr…’ In this feminist revision of Henry and Katherine, he is a dangerous, psychopathic abuser. (That’s not unfair, but there is no evidence that he abused her in the way the film depicts.) Their marriage is a claustrophobic and disturbing picture of domestic abuse. Women, even Royals — perhaps especially Royals — have little power. Men do bad things. Women do good things. Men obsess about burning heretics. Women are to usher in ‘open and tolerant’ attitudes to religion.

That’s not quite historically accurate though, is it? Queen Mary I was evidently a woman and zealously pursued Protestants, burning nearly 300 martyrs. Elizabeth I had nearly 200 Catholics executed. And while there were many thousands of executions under Henry VIII, our ‘blood-soaked island’ came nowhere close to the bodies felled by our more violent continental neighbours — far fewer died during Henry’s Reformation than in the German Peasant’s Rebellion or France’s Wars of Religion.

There is an unpleasant scene in which Henry accuses, bullies, strikes and tries to force himself on Katherine. Disconcertingly, this requires a camera at Henry’s ankles, proffering an unflattering angle of ‘the action end’ as he attempts to force himself on Katherine, prone and unwilling on the floor.

If there is any artistic justification for his large, white, naked buttocks filling the big screen, I assume it is that we are supposed to be struck by what a deeply unappealing and undignified brute Henry is. Instead, I found myself struck that Jude Law agreed to such an unflattering bottom double (what a bum deal!) for these were surely not the peachy orbs of the infamous bathtub scene in ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’.

Female power — females in fact — are held up as ‘open and tolerant’ and the natural conduit for progressive leadership. Except there was nothing open and tolerant about the scene where Katherine smothers Henry, or when Anne Askew spits at Katherine that she would like her to rip his head from his body.

The narration is delivered by Henry’s daughter Elizabeth. Her girly voiceover opines that Katherine was ‘to change the kingdom forever’. No, Elizabeth dear, that was you. Henry had plenty of faults, but Elizabeth I holds a special place in the English heart. She saved England from invasion, took a pragmatic view of religious freedom and secured the Church of England, oversaw brave voyages of discovery around the world in pursuit of wealth and the country flourished. It’s therefore ironic for a film with feminist blood supposedly running through its veins to reduce one of the country’s greatest monarchs — Gloriana herself — to a simpering girl and mawkish narration. Elizabeth really does say some very silly things in this film.

Ravishing costumes, beautiful sets and even Jude Law’s bottom couldn’t save this miserable codswallop. Well, I say a plague upon the Fopdoodles and Fustilarians who woke-washed a much-loved period of English history. Although it’s perennially on the school curriculum, I know from my post-screening trip to the loo, that more than one lady left the film profoundly ignorant.

If you were new to this country — and a fair number of the audience seemed to be, in Croydon at least — you would leave the cinema with a very miserable and misinformed view of English history. And that is what progressives seem to want — to change history forever.