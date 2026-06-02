The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gill's avatar
Gill
12hEdited

I might add that I'm sick to the back teeth of being told not to let these events divide us. When the law abiding resident population is constantly denigrated, discriminated against and treated primarily as an ATM for all and sundry, it's not us doing the dividing.

Reply
Share
Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
12h

The roots of moral equality between human beings are indeed Christian and the origins of anti-racism, from Quakers advocating for the abolition of slavery to the institutional and cultural push back against 'Paki bashing' in the 70's, were morally good. But, the over correction of positive discrimination to the detriment of whites became treated as morally good when it is, in effect, collective punishment.

Reverse discrimination is still discrimination and should not be excused by claiming it began with good intentions. Intentions do not determine outcomes and the adverse effects of treating anti-racism as the ultimate moral good have been in evidence for some time now.

The police officers may well have been trained to prioritise brown over white but that does not excuse or remove their individual agency in particular situations. Were 'Paki bashing' skinheads excused by the social environment they were raised in?

The UK's institutions, from museums, schools, NGOs, corporations and MPs, Guardian, BBC et al have all been promoting the oppressor/oppressed simplification of morality. It has enabled banal evil just as Nazi Germany's Aryan/Jew morality did.

The time for temperate, measured critique has passed. We need to get very angry before others are killed.

Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Laura Dodsworth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture