The Free Mind

The Free Mind

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
6d

Tony Benn once said that governments have two ways of controlling people: fear and demoralisation. What the pandemic showed is that fear works best with demoralisation a natural concomitant anyway.

This timely article is a good reminder that 'project fear', or projects fear in fact, is now the preferred method across a range of subjects. Vested interests wanting to ensure continuing profit from green technology, ramp up a project fear about a climate catastrophe. Labour party losing votes, ramp up fear of the 'far-right'. The country is awash with Nazis aome of whom are "literally Hitler". Jeez. I live in this awful country that is destroying the planet all by itself.

It is getting tiresome to say the least. But, the harm to our children is unconscionable.

"Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be "cured" against one's will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals.”

― C.S. Lewis, God in the Dock: Essays on Theology (Making of Modern Theology)

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TD Craig's avatar
TD Craig
6d

The trouble is: a lot of people now use the climate narrative as a way of virtue signalling and gaining status, while many others are afraid to demur because of implications for their careers. Like the whole Diversity industry, it has acquired a whole corrupt life of its own, quite apart from any questions of its credibility or ultimate helpfulness. So, I think we really just need more people saying No, I don't believe that, and refusing to dance along to the music. Trying to persuade people by reason and facts alone simply will not work in most cases.

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