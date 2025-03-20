Hospices are vital pillars of our healthcare system, providing compassionate end-of-life care to approximately 300,000 people annually across the UK. They offer not only medical support but also emotional and spiritual care, ensuring that patients and their families navigate the final stages of life with dignity and comfort. They also alleviate pressure on the NHS by reducing unnecessary hospital admissions and allowing patients to spend their final days in a supportive environment.

Share

It is therefore deeply alarming that the Committee discussing the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill has confirmed that if hospices receive public funding, they must offer assisted suicide to their patients. If this Bill passes, hospices reliant on government funding will be required to provide assisted dying — an unprecedented shift in the fundamental principles of hospice care.

This is a seismic and deeply troubling change. Hospice care is centred on comfort, dignity, and supporting a natural end-of-life process. Assisted dying, by contrast, shifts the focus from easing the dying process to actively ending life. This undermines the very purpose of hospice care in a profound and irreversible way. If hospices are no longer safe spaces for natural end-of-life care, how can patients and families trust them? The impact of this Bill will be felt acutely at a local level, where communities rally around their hospices, recognising the invaluable service they provide.

This should give pause to any MPs who previous voted in favour of the Bill — their constituents will not welcome this challenge to hospices, especially when they are already financially struggling and now face increased National Insurance costs.

Throughout the assisted dying debate, the Committee’s outright rejection of amendments designed to safeguard the vulnerable has been unreasonably rigid and absolutist. I will be writing again to my MP, Liberal Democrat Bobby Dean, who supported the Bill at its first reading. However, I remain hopeful that he will reconsider his position before the third reading.

Hospices hold an indispensable role in our communities, and they are deeply valued and supported. Our local hospice, St Raphael’s, provides care for one in four people in Merton and Sutton living with a life-limiting illness. Over 1,000 patients and their loved ones benefit from its care annually, which costs over £6.5 million to provide. The NHS contributes just £1.7 million, with the local community stepping in to cover the remaining costs — a true testament to its importance. Yet, for that £1.7 million, the Assisted Dying Bill would compel hospices to cross a moral Rubicon and participate in assisted suicide.

Hospices are at the heart of our communities, and I do not believe that Members of Parliament want to be responsible for their decline. To put it bluntly, this is not a vote winner. The consequences of this Bill are too significant to ignore.

I urge you to also write to your MP today. You are welcome to use this letter as a foundation, adapting it as you see fit. I will be writing again before 25th April, as this matter is too important to let pass without action and will share that letter with you too. Please let me know in the comments if you contact your MP and share any responses you receive.

Find your MP’s email address here:

SAMPLE LETTER to adapt:

Dear [MP name]

I am writing to you as a local constituent regarding the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which I believe poses serious risks to vulnerable people. I am deeply concerned by the rejection of crucial safeguards during the Committee Stage and urge you to vote against this Bill on 25th April.

While some amendments have been introduced, many essential protections have been dismissed, leaving significant dangers, including:

No mandatory cooling-off period

A 28-day reflection period for those with a terminal diagnosis was rejected, increasing the risk of rushed decisions made under pressure or in moments of despair.

Lack of protections for people with Down’s Syndrome

Despite appeals from Down’s Syndrome organisations, proposals for additional safeguards have been disregarded.

Inadequate clarity on failed assisted suicides

The Bill does not set out what doctors should do when complications arise, such as seizures, vomiting, or prolonged deaths. In one case discussed in Committee the patient took nearly six days to die, suffering while paralysed. It is inexplicable not to provide guidelines for doctors for these statistically certain scenarios.

Refusal to regulate lethal drugs properly

Amendments requiring doctors to report drug complications, remain present with the patient until death (surely vital given the complications we know will arise), and ensure oversight by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency were rejected.

Impact on hospices

If this Bill passes, hospices receiving public funding will be required to offer assisted dying. Hospice care is about comfort, dignity, and supporting a natural end-of-life process. Assisted dying shifts the focus from easing the dying process to actively ending life, undermining the very purpose of hospice care in a shattering paradigm shift. If hospices are no longer safe spaces for natural end-of-life care, how will patients and families trust in them? The impact on hospices will be of significant concern to constituents, given the vital service these institutions provide and the strong support they receive from local communities.

While I appreciate that proponents of this Bill are motivated by a desire to alleviate suffering, the reality is that legalising assisted suicide without robust safeguards puts vulnerable people at grave risk and undermines true choice. The rejected amendments only amplify the concerns already expressed by experts such as suicide prevention professionals, palliative care specialists, and disability rights advocates.

Furthermore, while the Committee stage should be the opportunity to make this Bill as safe and robust as possible, the opposite appears to be occurring. This adds to fears about the slippery slope effect — international examples show how laws meant for terminal illness can expand over time. In Canada, assisted dying has been offered not only for terminal conditions but also for mental illness, chronic conditions, and even financial hardship. In some countries, disability alone has been deemed a reason for euthanasia.

This is a matter of the utmost political importance to me. So many vital matters remain unaddressed and discarded. This Bill cannot be safe — please confirm that you share my concerns and will vote against it.

Yours sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

Share