The Free Mind

The Free Mind

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
3d

Alas, as a fixed income pensioner I cannot afford to pay. But, I hope you get a lot of paying support and that there will still be some free articles.

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Rob's avatar
Rob
3d

I would love to support you with a paid subscription and get the benefit of your writing but just too many good writers/commentators on Substack....

I have suggested to Substack before that they bring in a feature where people could create a list of creators they wanted to support but not enough/rich enough to support with a full sub and then allocate a monthly payment to that list. Not to get a new level of access but just to say thanks for what is free and/or what you are doing to try to get the world sane again.

I would probably be up for a tenner and then split that amongst 5-10 creators. So only £1-2 per month but that might be from a lot of people and make a big difference.

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