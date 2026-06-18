Hello, Fellow Free Mind.
Over 15,000 of you from 126 countries subscribe to The Free Mind. Some of you have been reading this Substack for nearly five years.
This Substack has an ‘open rate’ which is over double the industry average, which means you are not only here, but you are actually reading. That’s all a writer wants really. So first and foremost, thank you.
Now, here is the thing about being a Fellow Free Mind — you probably know enough to recognise a conversion email when you see one. I am deploying the dark arts. I know it, you know it, and I’m at least decent enough to tell you so. Points for transparency, surely?
I give away more for free than most writers on this platform, which is gratifying but suboptimal for me. The paid tier is what keeps the lights on — and from now on, it also gets you more. In future, full subscription will give you access to more: longer and deeper content, early access to work in progress on my new book, and the knowledge that you are one of the people who makes independent writing possible. Free articles will be the exception and not the rule.
Around £4 a month. Less than a coffee, as everyone always says, because it’s true and we’re all stuck with the analogy now.
If you’ve been meaning to and haven’t quite got around to it, I understand. But please consider this your nudge.
With thanks, as always,
Laura
The Free Mind | thefreemind.co.uk
PS: there were six nudges in this email. Can you spot them? Please leave a comment. Also, can you think of any nudges I could and should have used too? I can think of two.
Alas, as a fixed income pensioner I cannot afford to pay. But, I hope you get a lot of paying support and that there will still be some free articles.
I would love to support you with a paid subscription and get the benefit of your writing but just too many good writers/commentators on Substack....
I have suggested to Substack before that they bring in a feature where people could create a list of creators they wanted to support but not enough/rich enough to support with a full sub and then allocate a monthly payment to that list. Not to get a new level of access but just to say thanks for what is free and/or what you are doing to try to get the world sane again.
I would probably be up for a tenner and then split that amongst 5-10 creators. So only £1-2 per month but that might be from a lot of people and make a big difference.