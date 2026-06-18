Over 15,000 of you from 126 countries subscribe to The Free Mind. Some of you have been reading this Substack for nearly five years.

This Substack has an ‘open rate’ which is over double the industry average, which means you are not only here, but you are actually reading. That’s all a writer wants really. So first and foremost, thank you.

Now, here is the thing about being a Fellow Free Mind — you probably know enough to recognise a conversion email when you see one. I am deploying the dark arts. I know it, you know it, and I’m at least decent enough to tell you so. Points for transparency, surely?

I give away more for free than most writers on this platform, which is gratifying but suboptimal for me. The paid tier is what keeps the lights on — and from now on, it also gets you more. In future, full subscription will give you access to more: longer and deeper content, early access to work in progress on my new book, and the knowledge that you are one of the people who makes independent writing possible. Free articles will be the exception and not the rule.

Around £4 a month. Less than a coffee, as everyone always says, because it’s true and we’re all stuck with the analogy now.

If you’ve been meaning to and haven’t quite got around to it, I understand. But please consider this your nudge.

With thanks, as always,

Laura

The Free Mind | thefreemind.co.uk

PS: there were six nudges in this email. Can you spot them? Please leave a comment. Also, can you think of any nudges I could and should have used too? I can think of two.