The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
1h

Wonderful , forensic analysis Laura.

"The same rules don't apply to us " will sow division on steroids. This government and its appeasing agenda is dead in the water. Reform cannot come soon enough !

Reply
Share
1 reply by Laura Dodsworth
Alex P-A's avatar
Alex P-A
39m

Further to my comment (below), of course, it's absolutely deliberate that "new law" is always convoluted, iterated, nuanced and utterly impossible to make instant sense of. That way, we are all forced to keep our mouths shut, for fear of brushing against a trip wire. Keir Starmer to Donald Tump: "We have a long tradition of free speech in this country..." Yeah. Right. Did have.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Laura Dodsworth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture