The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Smith's avatar
Robin Smith
1dEdited

That was very much a synchronicity you experienced. A meaningful coincidence.

People pooh pooh these observed events as mumbo jumbo. But a prophet is never welcome in their own town.

Daily, all of us, ignore these kind of events, and watch them pass by. We say to ourselves "oh, that was just happening to me, it doesn't mean anything".

"This prophet, we know them. They are family and they are nothing to concern yourselves with". Say the walking dead.

Over the decades, as we 'grow up', we get used to what we saw 'with the eyes' of an under ten year old as astonishing facts. And our parents told us it was 'just our imagination'. So we render these observed facts into the unconscious gradually until they become invisible socially. And we're hailed as 'coming of age'. We passed the ultimate test of social validation. Where we know it is forbidden to talk about it any more unless we want to be seen as .... different. "So well programmed, they are", said Yoda.

We have killed God. And with what shall we wash our hands of all the blood?"

Treat these events revealing meaning as a symbol of being alive. Not your children. Not the planet. But You.

That poor sweet bird. That unborn egg. They are speaking to you. They may look dead. But they are very much alive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Alison West's avatar
Alison West
1d

Divorced potter, mother of 4..i predicted ENS and promised myself a pup for my 60th. Lockdown happened, my young men came home and my empty nest was delayed, i am fortunate I

i had the pup to ease me into it. She’s now four,a total joy and life saver.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Laura Dodsworth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture