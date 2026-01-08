The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
3d

Just one problem: Labour's war on rural Britain and its farms in particular will reduce the availability of seasonal, truly fresh produce, the sort that Grandma would recognise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gemma Insinna's avatar
Gemma Insinna
3d

Great post Laura! I am very glad you have addressed this! And for one, I am glad that Trump is kicking ass in so many ways! He just got rid of 65 globalist parasite organizations. He puts out constant posts on truth social and does his impromptu press conferences because he doesn’t hide in secrecy like poached cabbage brain Biden ( who might have done 4 pressers in 4 years with a teleprompter) granted, Trump has his style, but he is much more sincere in his outreach. Just my 2 cents. Oh, and I think he honestly cares about family, God, and good health.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Laura Dodsworth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture