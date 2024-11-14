In a truly bizarre twist, a call has been made for dog-free areas in Wales, with the suggestion that this could somehow help tackle racism. Yes, you read that correctly. The presence of dogs in public spaces, it seems, is allegedly contributing to feelings of exclusion among some ethnic communities. The suggestion that we need to ban our beloved pets to appease certain sensitivities is as nonsensical as it is insulting to the very values that make Britain what it is.

Share

Let’s get one thing clear: there isn’t a race that doesn’t like dogs. To suggest otherwise is, frankly, racist. In fact, it’s a classic case of the ‘racist dog whistle’ — you’re not actually talking about dogs, but sending out a coded message about racial divisions that simply doesn’t hold up. Dogs are universal. They are loved across all ethnicities, cultures, and nations. If you believe that certain races inherently dislike dogs, it’s time to check your biases — it is the epitome of misplaced prejudice. It would be a bit like drawing a comparison between the Welsh do-gooders who have nodded along to this daft proposal as ‘sheep’, and we wouldn’t want to do that, would we.

However, there is a religion that has historically been less enthusiastic about dogs, and that’s Islam. Islamic teachings generally regard dogs with suspicion, particularly in their role as pets. While the Quran doesn’t explicitly denounce our canine companions, some Hadiths view them as unclean. Dogs' saliva, specifically, is often seen as impure — if a dog licks a vessel then it must be washed seven times.

Let’s use Iran as an example. It has recently proposed a law that aims to ‘protect the public’ from dogs, fine people for walking their dogs in public, confiscate their cars if they transport them, and even make it illegal to walk pet dogs in Tehran, due to the alleged ‘anxiety' they cause in public spaces.

This draconian approach is just one of the many examples of how the Iranian regime enforces strict controls over personal freedoms. Iran is infamous for its stifling of women’s rights, its barbaric punishment of dissent, and its appalling human rights record. It’s one of the world’s worst executioners. We should not be surprised that Iran wants to add punishing dog owners to legislation which is already deeply rooted in repression.

To consider replicating Iran’s attitudes towards pets is a slap in the face to everything Britain stands for. To think that we should adopt such backward policies here is regressive, not progressive. What a ridiculous leap that would be — from a nation that prided itself on freedoms, to one that caves in to authoritarian ideologies.

Let’s address the dog in the room: if people from repressive, dog-unfriendly cultures want to live in the UK, they must understand that our society is based on different principles — principles that respect personal freedom, the right to own pets, and the right to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. It’s one thing to welcome people into our society; it’s another to allow our culture to be watered down to meet the demands of those who refuse to adapt.

Let’s take this further. If we start banning dogs because of a few hardline voices, where does it stop? If those who hold these views really can’t handle a walk in the countryside because there’s a dog in sight, should we all start wearing compulsory hijabs to avoid offending an Imam on the Welsh hills? Should we ban the sale of bacon at local shops to avoid upsetting a neighbour? Should our towns, parks, and streets be restructured to accommodate every single belief that contradicts our own culture? It’s a dangerous path, and we need to stop it before it goes any further.

We are a dog-loving nation. We cherish the sight of a dog running freely across our hills, bounding after a ball in our parks, and laying beside us at home after a long day. Dogs are part of the British way of life, and no one should have the power to take that from us. If hardline elements from other cultures can’t tolerate this, they are free to leave. But we will not bend to their will. The dog will always come first in Britain, and we will defend that right fiercely. The tail mustn’t wag the dog.

Share