Linda Hall
1d

My parents moved to Thornton Heath when I was 18. Croydon was really quite nice then, with the Jacobean almshouses on the corner of the High St and the road where the Town Hall is to be found.

There were no skyscrapers then, though talk about them pretended they would be a wonderful improvement. I bought( and still have it) my one and only evening dress in the big department store there, the name of which I can no longer recall. I did frequent the auction rooms, called Reeves, I think. Please correct me if I am wrong.

What a shame it has sunk so low.

Freedom Fox
18hEdited

"Burqa Bans" - which also include bans on facemasks - have been upheld by the European Court of Human Rights - it is a human right to see a free and open face in public. Declared in each and every ruling on the ban in the other nations you cited.

Too bad the same ECHR didn't uphold that human right in 2020 and since, permitting the exact opposite - mask mandates - for years. Strange thing, a human right that comes and goes with the whims of 'leaders.'

