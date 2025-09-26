The Free Mind

The Free Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
3d

Excellent article, well written, presented and argued. All too easy to imagine, and at this point anyone who thinks that any government or social institution has your best interests at heart is more than a fool, they're dangerously delusional and need locking up in any asylum with the key being thrown away until such time as they come to their senses, or die of old age...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
3d

As we know, this will not stop illegal immigrants or the cash-in-hand black market! So, next, they'll say that they will need to ban cash to take away the incentive to come here! All to stop illegal immigration, which for centuries we've been able to do without problem...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Laura Dodsworth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture