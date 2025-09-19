The Free Mind

Discussion

Freedom Fox
1dEdited

All of that is true. And that alone is sufficient grounds to reject state-sanctioned murder "for their own good" wrapped on benign terms like "assisted suicide" or "euthanasia." The "nudges" and perverse incentives you explain are not a benign architecture of choice.

But that architecture you describe, that Sunstein and Thaler described, doesn't use just a stool to construct. It uses a "ladder." And on a ladder there is more than one step. Each rung on the ladder goes higher and higher into the world of coercion until the top rung of mandates is reached. And "assisted suicide" is ordered, the standard protocol becomes state-sanctioned murder of "undesirables," "useless eater" drains on resources. The 'compassionate' thing that 'good' people do.

This is how it inevitably escalates once the decision is made to step onto the choice architecture ladder. The first rung being the just that - the first.

We saw this during plandemic, voluntary mask guidance became mandatory, free faces violently assaulted by police, merchants, Karen's and Ken's. Voluntary injections of experimental biotech became mandatory to work, eat, play, exist.

And the world saw the choice architecture of "euthanasia" become mass murder crimes against humanity in just a few decades after stepping on the first rung of the ladder a century ago. By people no worse than we are today, albeit without the fancy academic lingo of "nudge" and "choice architecture" "behavioural science" being employed.

It's just where it goes. No grand scheme or design, no conspiracy necessary. Just human nature and how incentives, groupthink and moral busybodies convinced of their system of ethics, utilitarianism, calls for the "greater good" sacrifices of the few for the many.

There is no possible way to build in protections from past abuses, murderous public policy in practice if not law, that will withstand all who hold that power. The power of that ring so intoxicating that it cannot be put down, "my precious."

As the SPI-B/BIT nudgers Laura interviewed in State of Fear described how their best intentions led to authorities drunk on power making the newly reticent fearful of the future of our free, democratic society.

"Assisted suicide" is given a ladder of interventions when it becomes state policy, not a stool many well-intentioned caregivers imagine when they step on the first rung of "nudges."

The sanctity of life must be preserved, no matter how heartbreaking individual stories are. For the greater good of not unleashing mass murder crimes against humanity...again. Aren't we supposed to learn from history lest we be doomed to repeat it?

Timothy Winey
1d

Nudged into a mass grave with a bulldozer.

