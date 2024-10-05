Brendan O’Neill is the chief political writer of spiked and host of the weekly podcast, The Brendan O’Neill Show. He also writes for the Spectator, the Daily Mail and others. His books include After the Pogrom: 7 October, Israel and the Crisis of Civilisation and A Heretic’s Manifesto: Essays on the Unsayable.

In the introduction to After the Pogrom you write,

‘Hamas had not only tested Israel’s territorial security, but also mankind’s moral conscience. It laid down a gauntlet alongside its grenades. It dared us to pit our civilisation against its barbarism. It dared us to be decisive. And we failed.’

This is exactly it. For me, too, it was an incredibly shocking moment. Immediately after the most appalling terrorism of my lifetime, I felt the breath knocked out of me to see people marching and celebrating in the streets, academics gloating that this was what decolonisation looked like, and politicians and the media urging Israel not to retaliate, i.e. defend itself. Straight after barbaric evil we witnessed a mobilisation of cruelty, stupidity and groupthink.

This was a painful and depressing insight into our society. We saw people, individually, for who they are depending upon how they responded, but we saw ourselves collectively.

I suppose I am still flailing around for the precise question to ask you, on the back of this reaction, but what I want to know, in authentic emotional terms, is how did you feel when the West failed to take the correct moral stance?

I was horrified. It was one of those moments where you have to struggle quite hard not to lose faith in your own society. There were actual celebrations on the streets. People forget this. In the 48 hours after Hamas’s butchery, there were gatherings outside the Israeli Embassy in London, outside the Sydney Opera House, in New York, Paris, Berlin. And they were brazenly celebratory. People played music, they danced, they praised “the resistance”.

People in the West, mobs of affluent socialists and radical Islamists, were openly celebrating the worst act of racist violence of modern times, the worst mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. As I say in my book, it was as wicked and perverse as if people had poured on to the streets to celebrate Kristallnacht. It was when I saw these orgies of sadistic glee, including in my own city, that I knew the fallout from 7 October was going to be immense and insane. I knew this cruellest of events was going to drag to the surface all the moral confusions and moral rot of modern Western society. And that is exactly what has happened.

I felt incredibly angry after the pogrom. There was a period when every time I passed a “pro-Palestine” protest, large or small, I would yell “Fuck Hamas”. If any of your readers ever saw a middle-aged man on a bike shouting those words somewhere in London, there is a very good chance it was me! To see Britain’s middle-class leftists and decadent influencers make excuses for the racist slaughter of kibbutzim Jews and young, dancing Israelis— it was sickening. It was the nadir of that cowardly moral equivocation that has become tragically common among the intellectual classes.

For me, the final straw was the feral assaults on the “Kidnapped" posters that Jews and their allies put up in cities across the West to raise awareness of the men, women and children that Hamas’s fascists took into Gaza. When I saw that Hitler moustaches had been daubed on the faces of the three-year-old twins kidnapped by Hamas, on a poster in Finchley Road, I was beyond appalled. It is one of the sickest things I have ever seen. It was then that I knew I had to write more widely on the post-7 October moment, and on what it revealed not only about the evil of Hamas but also about the profound disarray of our own societies. The end result is this book.

For people reading this who are on the fence, or less supportive of Israel, give them an elevator pitch for the book.

The book is an unflinching study of how we in the West failed the moral test of Hamas’s pogrom. 8 October 2023 ought to have been a day of shining moral clarity for humankind. We should have stood together to denounce Hamas's lynching, kidnapping and murder of Jews and to offer total solidarity with the Jewish State. But that clarity never came. The solidarity was in short supply. Instead, many of our young, our students, our activist class and swathes of the commentariat made excuses for Hamas's barbarism and essentially said Israel had it coming. This book is my attempt to explain why such a monstrous failure of morality and reason could occur in the 21st-century West.

I argue that 7 October exposed not only the depravity of a terror group like Hamas, but also the crisis of civilisation here in the West. I argue that 7 October ought to have been one of the great galvanising moments of our time. That it wasn’t — that it instead gave rise to excuse-making, Islamo-apologism, hate marches, Israelophobia and violent anti-Semitism — is a testament to how far we have drifted from the path of Enlightenment. My book makes the case for standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel against Hamas, with Jews against Jew hate, and with civilisation against barbarism. That is what is on the line right now— Western civilisation itself. This book is my attempt to raise awareness of this fact, and to convince people to do something about it.

Do you have any personal connections to the Jewish community or experiences that have influenced your perspective on these issues? How do those connections inform your writing?

I have many Jewish friends, and I am delighted that I have made more since the horrors of 7 October. One small chink of light in the darkness that followed the pogrom was the connections I made with Jews in London and elsewhere. I gave talks at synagogues and in Jewish people’s homes. So many people turned out to hear what I had to say and, more importantly, to express their own frustrations. It was one of the great privileges of my working life to be able to say to large audiences of Jews after the fascism of 7 October that there are non-Jews out there who have their back. And who always will.

A question I heard time and again from my Jewish friends was: “Where are the anti-racists?” People have no idea how abandoned Jews felt, how betrayed they felt, in the months after the pogrom. And abandoned by progressives in particular. Synagogues were being attacked, plots to murder Jews were being thwarted by the police, street anti-Semitism sky-rocketed, and yet self-styled “anti-racists” said nothing. They did nothing. They were too busy defaming the Jewish State as uniquely evil to say anything about the terrorising of Jews in their own towns and cities. My conversations with Jews over the past year convinced me of the moral urgency of this issue, of how important it is to always side with reason against racism.

From the first lockdown I was hit by sledgehammer of realisations about human psychology and society. I haven’t made peace with it. I wrote two books based on those times. October 7th and the utter failure of the West in the aftermath was yet another sledgehammer. Your response appears to have been a constant stream of articles and now a book. But what do you feel you have learnt about human nature? And internally, how do you respond psychologically and emotionally?

I try, always, to be optimistic. That can be difficult at times, but it is always worth a shot! I have long admired Gramsci’s great slogan about “pessimism of the intellect and optimism of the will”. Which basically means that we must always be intellectually realistic about the profound challenges facing humankind, while remaining positive about humankind’s capacity to face and even fix those challenges. Even after Hamas's pogrom, which I view as one of the most violent rippings at the fabric of civilisation we have ever seen, I have tried to hold on to my confidence in humanity, to my humanism.

Like you, I was hugely dispirited by the lockdown. It felt like a victory for the politics of fear. And that it came so soon after the vote for Brexit — which was essentially a people’s revolt *against* the politics of fear, against “Project Fear” — was truly depressing. But it is always important, I think, to consider how much pressure is put on people. In that case, the pressure to conform, to stay home, to sacrifice civil rights at the altar of fear. I don’t see lockdown as a failure of human psychology so much as a failure of political imagination. We have a ruling class that views us as vessels of disease and idiocy who must be monitored and controlled, rather than as brilliant, clever, resourceful beings who might actually be helpful during a crisis, including a viral crisis. The misanthropy of the establishment is one of the greatest problems we face right now.

Even after 7 October, I tried to look for the light in the dark. The heroism of Israelis on that day still blows my mind. The young man who threw Hamas’s hand grenades out of the shelter he and others were hiding in, in the process losing an arm; the festival-goers who drove their fellow Jews away from Hamas’s slaughter zone and kept going back to find more people to rescue; the older Jewish lady who stuck her tongue out at her racist persecutors shortly before they killed her… this is the very best of humanity. Here’s the thing: these people were “the resistance” on 7 October. Hamas was the racist invading army, and the Israelis who did whatever they could to thwart Hamas’s fascistic violence were the heroes. That some in the West, especially those who pose as “intellectual”, fail to see this, and instead hail the violent tormentors of Jews as “the resistance”, is grim beyond belief. But I hope, in fact I trust, that there are many more people out there who understand just what a wicked assault on civilisation 7 October was.

You discuss the West’s departure from Enlightenment values in your book. What do you believe are the core Enlightenment principles that have been eroded, and how can we begin to restore them in a polarised political climate?

Virtually every Enlightenment value is under attack right now. Freedom, reason, tolerance — the building blocks of modern society are being chipped away at by supposed “progressives” in the academy, in the media and in the political class. One of the chapters in my book explores the ideology of “decolonisation”. It was partly inspired by something you wrote after the pogrom, Laura, where you noted that many academics were essentially talking up Hamas’s attack as “decolonisation in action”. In that chapter I explore in depth the shocking commonalities between the West’s abandonment of the values of civilisation and Hamas’s violent disregard for civilisation.

Fundamentally, there is a worrying reluctance these days to stand with the West against its enemies. To stand with reason against its foes in radical Islam. To defend enlightened society from the armies of religious hysterics who long to put a torch to it. That’s another point I draw out in the book — how worrying it is that so many thinkers in the West fail to appreciate that where Islamists and their apologists might be targeting Jews right now, it is the West more broadly that they have in their crosshairs.

I have had some intense discussions with a few friends and I lost a lot of subscribers and therefore revenue in late 2023. Did your pro-Israel stance lose you friends or professional status? And what have you gained?

I have had a lot of abuse over my pro-Israel stance. The usual nonsense: angry emails calling me a Zio-cuck and a Jew-lover, messages on Instagram asking “How much is Israel paying you?" I might have lost some readers, but I have gained more. And you know what? If people are offended by my belief that it is wrong to murder Jews, then I don’t want them as readers. Why the hell were they reading me in the first place? Let them slink off into the Israelophobic cesspit that is social media.

As I say, I have made new friends and new comrades, I have many new readers, and spiked made a huge impact with its fiercely pro-civilisation stance in the aftermath of the pogrom. It has been such a powerful reminder that there are good people out there, whose moral faculties are still intact. It’s those people I am interested in.

As a writer who often challenges mainstream narratives, how do you handle criticism?

Well, because I am not on X, and never have been, there is a lot of it I just don’t see! I welcome criticism. What was it Cardinal John Henry Newman said? That it is from opposition that the human intellect grows? Every writer should not only expect criticism, but embrace it. It keeps us on our toes. It forces us to self-reflect. It heaps pressure on us to state our case more clearly or even to change our minds. That is one of the great freedoms we enjoy: the freedom to change our minds.

Sadly, though, and you will be well aware of this, criticism is too often replaced with abuse these days. Debate has been superseded by the pile-on. I have been on the receiving end of a fair few social-media pile-ons over the years, and my response is always the same: to switch off all my gadgets and wait for the whole thing to blow over. Because it isn’t discussion these people desire, but destruction — destruction of your willingness to speak out, destruction of your spirit. Relish discussion wherever it occurs, ignore social-media hate and hysteria — that is my tip to writers.

What is next for you?

For the next few weeks I will be talking about my book and all the ideas in it. I will be doing media chats, podcasts, columns and all the rest. I will be travelling to various countries to engage with audiences who want a different take on the post-pogrom moment. I am looking forward to injecting some decency into the 7 October discussion and to saying: “Let’s stand with Israel and with civilisation against their legion enemies."

After the Pogrom: 7 October, Israel and the Crisis of Civilisation, by Brendan O’Neill. spiked. Out 19 September 2024. Paperback. £11.99

