The Free Mind

The Free Mind

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Steve Brown's avatar
Steve Brown
2d

I've followed both you, Laura, and Bernie since the lockdown years and have your book 'A State of Fear'.

I remember listening to you on the Mike Graham show on Talk. You (and the others at Talk) kept me grounded during that crazy time.

This is a fascinating short interview and I'll have to get Bernie's book too!

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Rob's avatar
Rob
3d

Had to look Bernie up to see what her tweet said and it is shocking that she got arrested for it, especially as she said "if it is true" but even without it she should not have been arrested. Clearly the establishment are terrified that a significant part of the population are seething and ready to explode. I suspect they are right and that they will. It is going to be very painful!

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