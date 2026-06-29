The Free Mind

The Free Mind

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David Holmes's avatar
David Holmes
2d

I didn't know that the king got to write his own job description. Did parliament know? I thought that as a constitutional monarch, he did what the constitution, or parliament, told him.

Maybe I'm wrong, or maybe King Charles just decided to throw the rule book away - in which case we might want to consider throwing him away.

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Madeleine W. Pires's avatar
Madeleine W. Pires
3d

Beautiful and true words Laura. I’m sorry for your loss. But I’m pretty sure you’re still connected to your mum-in-law through love, which (I believe) holds all the universe together.

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