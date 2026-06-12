The Free Mind

The Free Mind

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
4d

And in the West our numbskulls of government worry about hurty words like "Alien". Where is their moral compass, their compassion ? The Iran regime needs to be eviscerated !

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Karenanimalbehaviourist's avatar
Karenanimalbehaviourist
4d

Seeing this makes me physically ill - how can this happen - I cannot bear to think that this haunting image is because of women's deaths - my heart breaks

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